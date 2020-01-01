Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Accurate detection of tiny objects

July 2020 Sensors & Transducers

The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor even detects objects with a diameter of only 30 μm.

Settings and diagnostics with IO-Link

Thanks to IO-Link, adaptation of the senor settings to suit individual processes or environmental requirements is also possible. In the power mode, high light intensity ensures that objects are reliably detected even under difficult conditions. In the speed mode, switching frequencies of up to 10 000 Hz are possible. Moreover, the sensor detects it if its own lens is soiled, so that it can be cleaned in time to guarantee process reliability. Other benefits include:

• Quick setup: no need to align transmitter and receiver.

• Soiling is signalled by permanent monitoring of the quantity of light.

• Sensor modes (power, speed, high resolution) can be set in accordance with the specific application.

• The accurate laser guarantees reliable detection of tiny objects from 30 μm.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


