RS Components extends distribution partnership with Rockwell Automation

RS Components has announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With immediate effect, RS is also authorised to supply Rockwell Automation products into Africa and Russia, including its Allen-Bradley and Allen-Bradley Guardmaster brands.
The Rockwell portfolio offered by RS extends across a vast range of automation and control products designed to improve manufacturing processes, from design and installation to operation and maintenance. A snapshot of the parts available includes smart devices for machine guarding and safety; PLCs for machine control; industrial push-buttons; human machine interface (HMI) displays and accessories; and sensors and rotary encoders.
Kristian Olsson, vice president of product and supply management at RS, said: “This marks a significant next step in our relationship with Rockwell Automation. Customers across Africa, Europe and Russia will reap the benefits of accessing essential automation and control gear from RS, whether they are sourcing parts to enhance safety or to increase machine and plant-wide efficiency.”
Rockwell Automation and Allen-Bradley is now available online from RS Components in South Africa.
