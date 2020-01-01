June 2020Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Michell Instruments has announced that an independent report confirms excellent measurement performance of its OptiPeak TDL600 process moisture analyser. A new report undertaken by DBI Gas und Umwelttechnik in Leipzig has demonstrated that the analyser from Michell Instruments offers stable, accurate and repeatable measurements of moisture in natural gas and is not affected by changes in background composition.
A total of 16 different experiments were carried out to test the instrument’s capabilities in a range of background gas compositions, comprising energy-rich H-group natural gas as well as pure methane. The evaluation involved different target levels of moisture together and further testing to determine any influence from the addition of associated gas components hydrogen, hydrogen-sulphide and methanol. Test conditions closely mimicked varying process operating scenarios in gas processing and pipeline transmission.
The report’s author, Dr Rico Rockmann, commented that overall the Michell TDL600 displays very stable values, without outliers or incorrect measurements.
The OptiPeak TDL600 uses the latest generation of tuneable diode laser spectroscopy sensors to detect trace moisture in natural gas, down to 1 ppm. Since it uses a non-contact sensing technology, it is resistant to contamination and produces fast, reliable results in challenging applications such as changing methane concentrations and sour gas.
