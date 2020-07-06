Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions

6 July 2020
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.
The containerised or skid-mounted nitrogen generating systems have to withstand the large variations in ambient temperatures found in deserts and tropical areas, which range from below freezing to over 55°C. In addition to the wide temperature differences, the systems also have to cope with the harsh, corrosive environments found in coastal and offshore installations.
Michell Instruments, locally represented by Instrotech, offers the XTP601 oxygen analyser was selected for the application because of its unique design with no moving parts or consumables, enabling the instrument to operate reliably and efficiently in harsh environmental and climatic conditions.
Its compact size and integrated HMI makes it easy to install into the N2 generator and simple for operators to interrogate once in use. It is a low-maintenance option since the thermo-paramagnetic sensing technology is non-depleting and the only routine maintenance is a field adjustment every six months.
Suitable for use in hazardous areas, the XTP601 has global hazardous area approvals and the through-the-glass touchscreen interface means it can be commissioned, set up and adjusted at the point of installation without the need to apply for a hot works permit or to install a remote interface in a safe area.
Fluid Systems Africa expands product range May 2020, Fluid Systems Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...
Read more...Is your building comfortable? June 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount ...
Read more...Process plant emissions control June 2020, RTS Africa Technologies
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RTS Africa Technologies (RTS) is a specialised Tshwane-based company focused on supplying engineered solutions to problems experienced by process engineers in industry.
There is now a serious problem ...
Read more...Fluid Systems Africa expands product range June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) has been supplying industry with the highest quality fluid system components for a number of years and is now pleased to announce that it has expanded the product range. This ...
Read more...Dry wells for field applications June 2020, Comtest
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Fluke’s 914X series field metrology wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little compromise to metrology performance.
...
Read more...Covid-19 early detection strategy May 2020, Instrotech
, Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and ...
Read more...Electromagnetic flowmeter upgrade May 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has announced that the Kobold magnetic inductive flowmeters MIM and MIS have been upgraded and further developed as follows:
Kobold MIM, for measuring and monitoring of conductive liquids, ...
Read more...Oval wheel flowmeters April 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has on offer three Kobold oval wheel flowmeters that give precise flow measurement for all viscous, non-abrasive clean liquids and can be used in a number of diverse applications, such as measurement ...
Read more...Mini oval wheel flowmeter April 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers another space miracle from Kobold for OEM customers. With an all stainless steel body and temperature measurement for fuel consumption, the DOE offers different pulse output options, ...
Read more...Carbon dioxide monitoring April 2020
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Monitoring devices able to detect high levels of carbon dioxide have been introduced to the local market to help detect poor air quality that can lead to sick building syndrome.
Distributed and supported ...