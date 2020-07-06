Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions

A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.

The containerised or skid-mounted nitrogen generating systems have to withstand the large variations in ambient temperatures found in deserts and tropical areas, which range from below freezing to over 55°C. In addition to the wide temperature differences, the systems also have to cope with the harsh, corrosive environments found in coastal and offshore installations.

Michell Instruments, locally represented by Instrotech, offers the XTP601 oxygen analyser was selected for the application because of its unique design with no moving parts or consumables, enabling the instrument to operate reliably and efficiently in harsh environmental and climatic conditions.

Its compact size and integrated HMI makes it easy to install into the N2 generator and simple for operators to interrogate once in use. It is a low-maintenance option since the thermo-paramagnetic sensing technology is non-depleting and the only routine maintenance is a field adjustment every six months.

Suitable for use in hazardous areas, the XTP601 has global hazardous area approvals and the through-the-glass touchscreen interface means it can be commissioned, set up and adjusted at the point of installation without the need to apply for a hot works permit or to install a remote interface in a safe area.

