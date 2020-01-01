Editor's Choice
Tools keep HVACR professionals on the cutting edge

June 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Danfoss has announced that Refrigerant Slider, its popular P/T calculation app that has over 2 million downloads, will transform into Ref Tools, an essential, all-in-one mobile app for air conditioning and refrigeration technicians. Ref Tools will give HVACR professionals the tools, guidance, support, and information to keep them on the cutting edge. Download Refrigerant Slider today to automatically get all the new tools and features. You can also access it via your browser at https://reftools.danfoss.com/

Ref Tools includes five of Danfoss’s most popular and useful air conditioning and refrigeration tools:

Refrigerant Slider: while Refrigerant Slider is changing into Ref Tools, it will retain all the core functionality that made it a hit with installers around the world. Users can still find Refrigerant Slider within Ref Tools and use it to quickly calculate pressure/temperature ratios for over 80 refrigerants.

Low-GWP Tool: Low-GWP Tool helps users find and compare climate-friendly refrigerants for retrofitting by checking compatibility with the cooling system’s TXV.

Troubleshooter: Troubleshooter helps users identify and compare symptoms in a refrigeration system that’s acting up. Once they identify the issue, Troubleshooter also recommends solutions to try.

Spare Parts: Spare Parts lets users access and order an extensive list of Danfoss spare parts and service kits for industrial refrigeration applications, right from the job site.

Magnetic Tool: Magnetic Tool helps users test and troubleshoot solenoid valve coils quickly and easily.

Ref Tools lets users track their most visited service sites and save unique settings for each one. Users can also access Danfoss’s popular ‘Chilling with Jens’ podcast directly in the app, giving them a chance to learn something new about refrigeration while on the go.

“Ref Tools is an exciting next step into the future of digital tools in the cooling industry,” said Janni Koie, director of concepts and content at Danfoss Cooling. “By putting helpful tools in our customers’ hands, we hope to make their daily tasks in the field easier, so they can save time. Ref Tools includes more than the tools they already know and there’s more on the way. We can’t wait to reveal what’s next,”

Ref Tools is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It can also be accessed via an Internet browser.

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 785 7600
Fax: +27 11 803 8244
Email: ccs-za@danfoss.com
www: www.danfoss.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Danfoss


