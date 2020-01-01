Dry wells for field applications

Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Fluke’s 914X series field metrology wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little compromise to metrology performance.

Field metrology wells are packed with functionality and are remarkably easy to use. They are lightweight, small and quick to reach temperature set-points, yet they are stable, uniform, and accurate. These industrial temperature loop calibrators are perfect for performing transmitter loop calibrations, comparison calibrations, or simple checks of thermocouple sensors. With the ‘process’ option, there is no need to carry additional tools into the field. This optional built-in two-channel readout shows resistance, voltage, and 4–20 mA current with 24 V loop power. It also has on-board automation and documentation. Combined, the three models (Fluke 9142, Fluke 9143, and Fluke 9144 – each with a process option) cover the range of -25°C to 660°C.

High performance for the industrial environment

Field metrology wells are designed for the industrial process environment. They weigh less than 8,2 kg and have a small footprint, which makes them easy to transport. Optimised for speed, the wells cool to -25°Cnbsp;innbsp;15nbsp;minutes and heat to 660°C in the same time.

Field environment conditions are typically unstable, having wide temperature variations. Therefore each unit has a built-in temperature compensation that adjusts control characteristics to ensure stable performance in unstable environments. In fact, all specifications are guaranteed over the environmental range of 13°C to 33°C.

Credit(s)

Comtest





