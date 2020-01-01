Software for locating system

Siemens has introduced its new ‘Location Intelligence’ software, which expands the Simatic RTLS (real-time locating system) to include the digital twin. The web-based software analyses and visualises dynamic data, processes events and can be addressed directly from local ERP or MES systems. The intelligence acquired based on position data provides the user with a comprehensive overview of material flow, order information or possible problem areas.
The transponder ID is linked to the existing order data. Depending on the process step and order status, order information can then be displayed on the Simatic RTLS ePaper transponders, providing a paperless solution. Location Intelligence also offers users the opportunity to track individual workpieces or the entire order in real time. When the order ID is entered, the real-time positions of linked transponders are shown on the customer’s digital card.
The transparency achieved by this technology enables the individual optimisation of production and logistics processes. The key to these are virtually defined areas known as geofences. They can be created in the software using drag-and-drop and are used to detect entry into and exit from defined areas. The associated entry and exit events can be statistically evaluated, visualised or linked to additional actions.
In addition, the combination of location and business information leads to transparent processes: searches are reduced to a minimum because the positions of all relevant objects on various terminals are visualised in real time. Bottlenecks or deviations from the production schedule can be avoided easily using geofences. At the same time, previously untapped potential for optimisation in the factory can be identified through these real-time analyses and rapid decision-making is supported.
