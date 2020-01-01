Editor's Choice
New network management solution

May 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Industrial networks are growing more and more complex. Powerful industrial networks are no longer defined by hardware alone – the right network management is essential. The Sinec software family offers users scalable software solutions to meet their needs in networks of various sizes in the area of operational technology (OT), from initial commissioning of network components, monitoring, and management to using network services for the necessary infrastructure at a central level.

With the new Sinec software family, Siemens offers a range of functions in the field of network management. The Sinec software family meets the diverse requirements of a modern industrial network and helps users to overcome the challenges of digitalisation, such as the ever-growing number of network devices as well as the security and clarity of increasingly complex networks. Alongside the Sinec NMS (network management system), two additional Sinec tools – Sinec INS and Sinec PNI – offer even more options for comprehensive network management.

The new Sinec INS (infrastructure network services) is a software tool for central network services. It provides customers with a quick and easy overview of all network services via a unified user interface. The tool offers general network services, which specifically benefit OT. Using Sinec INS, the OT can create an autonomous network – independent of IT services – and the network can for example be hosted in an OT data centre. This includes various servers such as DHCP (IP address management), Syslog (collection of events in the network), NTP (time management), Radius (authentication in the network) and TFTP (for firmware updates on network components).

The new Sinec PNI (primary network initialisation) commissioning tool enables the quick and easy initialisation of Scalance and Ruggedcom network components. Controllers can also be initialised. This expansion of the Sinec family portfolio to include the Sinec PNI tool offers convenient basic initialisation and ensures the availability of network components.

Both new tools are ideal additions to the efficient Sinec NMS. The new version V1.0 SP1 of Sinec NMS can also be used to manage security-related aspects in the network. This includes, for example, firewall and NAT (network address translation) management with device-specific rules as well as the policy-based configuration of the network infrastructure and Syslog client. Firewall components can be configured conveniently and efficiently from a central point. Sinec NMS offers a local documentation function via audit trails, which document user activities automatically with a time stamp. This means that audit log entries can be traced without problems. This saves time and effort during investigations and can be used to prove the revision security of data. For further analysis, this audit log information can be forwarded to a central location via the Syslog interface in Sinec NMS (as a Syslog client). In addition, Sinec NMS V1.0 SP1 can be used to centrally monitor, manage and configure tens of thousands of devices in networks of different sizes and with varying segmentation.

Sinec software solutions take industrial networks forward. Users benefit from greater security and convenience in their network management throughout the entire lifecycle and in every industry. As a result, more network components can be managed in less time, which saves both effort and money.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, +27 11 652 2795, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens Digital Industries


Further reading:

Emerson’s software secures health and safety
May 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Emerson’s new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximise profits and productivity. DataManager ...

Read more...
New 80 GHz compact radar transmitters
May 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Level Measurement & Control
Siemens has introduced the Sitrans LR100 series 8 GHz radar level transmitters, a compact instrument with a narrow beam for flexible installations in existing vessel openings or even non-intrusively through ...

Read more...
@Ease with Endress+Hauser
May 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Focus on customer experience.

Read more...
Moxa’s industrial cybersecurity solutions
May 2020, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
Industrial networks today are no longer air-gapped and immune from cybersecurity threats. Although deploying a firewall and segmenting networks is a good first step, how are OT engineers, who primarily ...

Read more...
Robots are already replacing workers
May 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Robotic process automation (RPA) is a technology that is disrupting the workplace. Using software ‘robots’ to mimic repetitive human interactions with computers, this technology can do these tasks much ...

Read more...
A journey into the automation unknown
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Jendamark’s reinvention as an Industry 4.0 technology leader in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Water management from Siemens optimises flood control
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Erftverband is an organisation that includes municipalities, counties, industry and utilities, and as a public corporation it is responsible for cleaning private and industrial wastewater along the ...

Read more...
Implementing artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing
April 2020, Omron Electronics , IT in Manufacturing
The introduction of AI solutions at the edge inside the machine now provides tools that enable you to look at that data and recognise patterns within it.

Read more...
More efficient engineering with automatically generated dashboard
April 2020, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Engineering 4.0: One-Click Dashboard eliminates an entire work step.

Read more...
Engineering framework ready for continuous software development
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
With the new Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) Portal V16, Siemens has expanded its engineering framework with practical new functions for various phases from planning to engineering to commissioning. ...

Read more...










