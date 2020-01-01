Editor's Choice
Covid-19 early detection strategy

May 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Instrotech would like to make it known that it has a specialised early detection system on offer, that allows for fast, non-contact screening and identification of school learners, tertiary students and staff who may be displaying the early signs and symptoms of Covid-19 viral infection, specifically the diagnostic high fever in individuals.

Learning institutions that wish to make use of thermal temperature scanning should ensure that the instruments to be used for fever screening are appropriate for the task, and perhaps more importantly, that operators be fully trained in their correct use, to minimise possible operational inaccuracies. It is also crucially important that the instrument used is recently calibrated and that it has an accuracy or repeatability function of within 1%. Once learners and staff have been scanned, those individuals flagged as ‘feverish’ should be sent for a secondary contact screening.

The Optris Xi400 infrared camera and its extensive software package are purpose designed for fever inspection. The software highlights individuals whose skin temperature exceeds the predefined value. A visual alarm alerts operators to identify and possibly isolate these individuals, so that further examinations can be carried out. If required, the software also offers an automatic IR image snapshot, when the alarm is tripped.

Installation of the Optris system – the Xi400 infrared camera and its extensive software package – is easy and password protected to prevent unauthorised access. A reference radiator, built into the infrared camera, allows automatic and constant IR calibration of the camera itself. The temperature resolution of 0,1°C detects the smallest of temperature variances.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.instrotech.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


