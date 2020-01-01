Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

IO-Link through to the cloud

May 2020 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The smart combination of the IO-Link sensor interface and the OPC UA communication protocol in a single device gives Pepperl+Fuchs new opportunities to offer complete, seamless, and transparent communication ‘from the sensor to the cloud’.

Continuous data communication from the lowest sensor/actuator level to the cloud is becoming increasingly important across the entire industrial environment. For the logistics sector in particular, where adherence to deadlines is a key requirement, it is essential to know where packages are located, how long processing will take, and where potential plant malfunctions can lead to delays.

The IO-Link sensor interface represents the first step toward this level of transparency. In addition to process data from the sensor, IO-Link provides information for identifying, configuring parameters for, and diagnosing the sensor. Combining IO-Link and OPC UA now allows this data to be easily transferred to higher-level computer- or cloud-based systems. This is the second and most decisive step toward complete data transparency since the data is accessible beyond the central control system. Decision-makers can now access the data without the need for complex workarounds. Pepperl+Fuchs has combined IO-Link and OPC UA in one device, thus creating new opportunities for the digital future of its customers.

For more information contact Pepperl+Fuchs, +27 87 985 0797, info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com, www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Seamless integrated connectivity for electric automation from Festo
April 2020, Festo South Africa , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The cloud is everywhere. We save data on the cloud and access it on our phones and computers from anywhere at our convenience. The same applies to seamless connectivity in industrial automation from your ...

Read more...
IO-Link data communication through to the cloud
April 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Industrial Wireless
Continuous data communication from the lowest sensor/actuator level to the cloud is becoming increasingly important across the entire industrial environment. For the logistics sector in particular, where ...

Read more...
I/O for the IIot
April 2020, Opto Africa Holdings , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Intelligent, Ethernet-based I/O unit for IIoT connection to real-world signals.

Read more...
SA gloves-up in the fight against coronavirus
April 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , News
As the world’s hospitals buckle under the stress of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, so the need for extra ventilator systems has become critical in the healthcare sector. While early statistics show ...

Read more...
Breaking into the Industrial Internet of Things
March 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
IO-Link paves the way from the sensor to the cloud.

Read more...
ETG provides new developer tool
March 2020 , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) offers manufacturers, developers and users comprehensive support services for EtherCAT technology. The EtherCAT Device Protocol Poster is an additional tool that specifically ...

Read more...
Wireless connectivity for hazardous locations
March 2020, Comtest , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas hazards, ...

Read more...
ETG officially supports EtherCAT G
December 2019 , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Technical Committee of the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) has accepted EtherCAT G as an addition to the EtherCAT standard. Moving forward, EtherCAT G, which extends EtherCAT technology to 1 and 10 ...

Read more...
Adding mobile network visibility
January 2020, RJ Connect , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A high-speed railway operator built a fibre Ethernet backbone for data transmission between its operational management centre and railway stations to ensure high network availability. The customer used ...

Read more...
Interference-free Ethernet media converter
October 2019, Phoenix Contact , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The new FL MC EF 660 SCRJ media converter from Phoenix Contact enables the connection of cost-effective polymer and HCS/PCF fibre technology. The optical transmission of data via fibre optics is free ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved