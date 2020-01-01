Cape Town branch

Technology evening: Introduction to Profibus

What an interesting time and age we are in. If anyone predicted what future would be knocking on our doors in 2020, they would be a millionaire.

With the country embracing technology in new and innovative ways, the branch decided to embrace the drive and host our first virtual technology evening. We would like to thank IDX (Industrial Data Xchange), PISA (Profibus, Profinet Southern Africa) and Kyle Roos for their assistance in hosting the event.

The training provided a basic understanding of Profibus and implementation methods. It described the technology, design concepts and common errors that occur from lessons learned on industrial network audits and breakdown callouts.



Kyle Roos.

Kyle is a specialist in industrial communication protocols and systems. He is currently employed at IDX and the chairman of the PISA organisation. He specialises in training, designing and testing solutions for industrial networks in various sectors and his dynamic personality and passion is a feature of the training. We look forward to attending more of these sessions in the future.

