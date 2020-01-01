Durban branch

May 2020 SAIMC

The last technology evening was held in March, and as we headed into lockdown we reluctantly cancelled future technology events pending the reopening of the country. There is much discussion about whether things will ever go back to normal in the guise that we know it, that the new normal will not be the same, and therefore this is a time of change and new challenges. We know that some things have served us well in the past and we would now be wise to leave them behind, but we also know that technology evenings in their current format work for all the right reasons, and so should not be left behind. Therefore, they are merely on hold. But, what we can and are taking out of this is that we can build on and augment the current model – reaching new audiences through technology and doing things remotely whilst we can’t all get together. We will keep everybody posted.

Sadly, playing golf remotely isn’t an option and we have, reluctantly, and after much debate, decided to postpone our July golf day. Watch this space for new dates.

