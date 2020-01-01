Vaal branch

At the last technology evening, Albert Louw, mobile control systems specialist from ifm electronic, gave a presentation on control systems for mobile machines, applicable to all mobile vehicles from transport and logistics to construction and mining. He discussed that special hardware is required as well as the similarities shared with plant based PLC systems.
Jannie Claasens (right) thanks Albert Louw after the presentation.
The demands on controllers and sensors used in construction machines, municipal vehicles, agricultural and forestry machinery, port facilities and cranes are extremely high. Units and machines are permanently exposed to harsh environments like heat, cold, moisture, mud, dust, shocks and vibrations, and often, even thunder and lightning.
The most important part is the mobile controller that offers free programmability, configurability of the inputs and outputs, and a CAN interface with CANopen and SAE J1939 protocol. Camera systems for mobile applications reliably monitor operating and rear areas. Camera images and process values are displayed on the user-friendly dialogue units which also support high-quality graphics. Applicable products range from mini controllers, decentralised I/O modules, sensors and components for diagnostics and service. All units have robust seals preventing the penetration of moisture. An IP69K system, including connectors and cables, ensures high ingress protection from the controller to the sensor.
