Portable fuel cleanliness analysis kit
January 2020
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Fleetguard FK36000 portable fuel cleanliness analysis kit is a reliable solution for testing fuel cleanliness in the field, according to Cummins Filtration mining sales manager Tinus Naude. Testing can identify dirty fuel, and more importantly the source of the contamination through supply, delivery, storage, handling, and other practices.
It also allows for on-site testing of fuel cleanliness, with immediate results. In addition, no power source or batteries are required to perform the test. Most tests use only a litre of fuel, and require five to ten minutes. Results are interpreted immediately, and also relate to the ASTM D2068 FBT number.
“Clean uncontaminated fuel is key to optimal fuel system performance and longevity for engines in the mining industry. Without high-quality fuel filtration and regular servicing, fuel contamination can lead to costly repairs and engine downtime,” comments Naude. “The better the fuel quality the better the engine performance through the fuel system, component life will also be extended.”
Naude explains that a global fuel cleanliness study has revealed that more than 50% of fuel used does not meet the suggested industry cleanliness levels. “By testing the fuel source on-site, clients in the mining industry in particular are able to prevent dirty fuel from ever reaching valuable equipment or bulk storage tanks.”
The Fleetguard FK36000 portable fuel cleanliness analysis kit consists of a hand-operated pump, four fuel cups, a litre fuel container, replacement NanoNet media patches, and a test result interpretation card.
NanoNet is an advanced filtration media that traps and retains contaminants, even under real-time vibration and flow surge. The technology leads to greater protection of fuel injection equipment, resulting in extended service intervals of up to 2000 hours, improved engine efficiency and fuel economy, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.
For more information contact Deepa Rungasamy, Cummins, +27 11 589 8512, deepa.rungasamy@cummins.com, www.cummins.com
