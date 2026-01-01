Next-generation oil-free motor systems with active magnetic bearings

May 2026 Motion Control & Drives





WEG, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric motors, and SpinDrive, the leading supplier of advanced active magnetic bearing (AMB) systems, has announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will integrate SpinDrive’s AMBs and built-in IoT condition monitoring into WEG’s market-leading electric motor offering, creating an oil-free, maintenance-free drive solution designed for the demands of modern industrial processes.

By combining WEG’s global manufacturing footprint and extensive distribution reach with SpinDrive’s advanced AMB solution, the partnership paves the way for a new category of electric motors designed for high volume industrial applications. Beyond higher efficiency and reliability, this collaboration directly supports industrial decarbonisation by reducing energy losses, eliminating oil systems and lowering lifecycle emissions. The use of active magnetic bearings enables higher rotational speeds and increased power density, allowing more compact motor designs with a significantly reduced footprint, critical for space constrained and next generation installations.





This collaboration positions AMBs as the new standard where efficiency, sustainability and performance are paramount, while SpinDrive’s built-in IoT capabilities provide continuous condition and performance monitoring with effectively maintenance-free operation.

The partnership aims to serve applications that have oil contamination constraints, machines that work in harsh environments where higher reliability is needed, or stringent efficiency mandates that make conventional bearing solutions increasingly difficult to justify. Together, WEG and SpinDrive will support OEMs and industrial end users across compressors, blowers, turbines, pumps, turbomachinery and high-speed spindles, among several other applications.

Andressa Pereira, WEG, +55 47 991760146 , andressa@weg.net, www.weg.net

Credit(s)

WEG Africa





