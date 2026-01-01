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Electrical Power & Protection



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Transformers for mining house in Botswana

May 2026 Electrical Power & Protection


LH Marthinusen (LHM), a division of ACTOM and one of the largest global operations offering a comprehensive suite of on- and off-site electromechanical repair and manufacturing services, is completing the manufacture of two 30 MVA transformers for a mining house in Botswana.

The mining house faced several challenges with its existing power infrastructure which was no longer able to meet the demands of increased production capacity and operational reliability.

Chris Thoka, divisional sales and marketing manager at LHM, explains that ageing equipment, coupled with the growing need for stable, high-capacity power to support critical mining operations, prompted the company to seek a more robust solution that could ensure uninterrupted performance and long-term efficiency.

Proven expertise and track record

“They conducted a competitive tender process to identify a supplier capable of meeting their stringent technical and operational requirements. LHM was ultimately selected after a comprehensive evaluation, a decision that reflects our strong reputation and proven expertise in delivering tailored, high-performance power solutions,” says Thoka.

“Our deep understanding of the unique operational challenges within the mining industry further strengthened the client’s confidence in our solution. Our ability to meet the required technical specifications, combined with our commitment to local support, after-sales service and competitive pricing, positioned us as the preferred partner.”

The project required LHM to deliver two 30 MVA transformers, engineered to handle high-voltage demand with exceptional reliability and efficiency. The transformers needed to integrate seamlessly with the mine’s existing infrastructure, comply with safety and environmental standards, and support long-term operational sustainability. In addition, the solution had to be delivered within a strict timeline to ensure alignment with the company’s production targets.

Alignment with operational timelines

“We are now in the final stages of manufacturing, with the transformers fully built and only a few minor tasks remaining before factory acceptance testing. Our team is working closely with the mining house to ensure full alignment with their operational timelines,” says Thoka.

Initial site assessments and preparatory work have already begun, with delivery and installation scheduled to roll out in the coming weeks. While no significant challenges have arisen to date, LHM does anticipate potential logistical complexities due to the remote location of the site.

“To mitigate this, we have implemented a robust supply chain protocol and are leveraging our local expertise to ensure smooth delivery and installation. Any future challenges will be managed through proactive communication and the support of our experienced project management team. At this stage, we do not foresee any issues that could impact the project’s successful completion,” adds Thoka.

Benefits and cost savings

The transformers are expected to bring various benefits to the mine including enhanced power reliability, reduced risk of downtime and improved energy efficiency, all of which will support the mining house’s operational goals. Once fully operational, the new transformers are expected to deliver significant cost savings through lowered maintenance requirements and optimised performance, ultimately boosting productivity across the site.

“This project underscores LHM’s commitment to supporting Botswana’s mining industry with innovative, reliable and sustainable power solutions. Our sub-Saharan presence and deep industry expertise enable us to deliver tailored solutions that drive operational success while fostering long-term partnerships. We are proud to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the mining sector across the SADC region,” Thoka concludes.

For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, mamiki.matlawa@actom.co.za, www.actom.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 1111
Email: rishi.gangaram@actom.co.za
www: www.actom.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ACTOM Electrical Machines


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