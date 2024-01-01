The powerful Fluke 831 Laser simplifies precision shaft alignment and saves thousands in downtime and energy waste by making it practical to align most machines in a facility.
Misalignment causes at least half of all damage to rotating machinery. Instead of fixing the problem, teams often treat the symptoms of misalignment by replacing bearings, couplings and seals because they think alignment takes too long. Fluke’s 831 Laser Shaft alignment tool makes shaft alignment easy. It has an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment, without advanced training or complicated programs.
It is easy to use, but still powerful enough for skilled technicians, with all the functionality needed on the plant floor, from thermal growth calculations to user-defined tolerances.
The Fluke 831’s features include:
• High performance and precise results: It leverages powerful features like unique extend mode to handle gross misalignment, and an integrated thermal growth calculator that automatically factors the dynamic machine changes into the result.
• Quick setup and intuitive user interface: It aligns coupled shafts in quick, easy steps.
• Adaptive alignment: It enables maintenance and reliability teams to address various horizontal, angular and vertical alignment challenges.
• Share data via the cloud: Its integrated Wi-Fi cloud solution easily transfers data from the Fluke laser alignment tool to the ARC 4.0 PC software.
The Fluke 831 allows shaft alignment to become a regular part of the maintenance routine. It leads to less energy consumption through the elimination of reaction forces inside rotating machinery; increased reliability; and increased maintenance intervals due to longer machine life.
R200 part saves recycler millions
A simple switch to a polymer bearing, in place of stainless steel, has saved lead acid battery recycler, Frys Metals, tens of thousands of rands in maintenance costs, and much more in preventing lost production time.
The time is now to implement a motor management strategy
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.
New technology for steelmaking line
ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one of ...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
New advanced wire tracers
Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments.
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.
Versatile diesel engines
With an engine for nearly every application, Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump and lawnmower applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and bespoke industrial applications.
High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification, and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.