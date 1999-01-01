Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

When safety instrumented systems and inadequate operators collide

September 2022 Editor's Choice

A safety instrumented system (SIS) is intended to reduce the risk of a harmful incident. This is achieved using a combination of hardware and software controls implemented on every unit in operation. A layered approach to protection is usually followed. Examples of instrumented controls include hardwired trip systems, interlocks and alarms.

Minimising the risk of failure

Containing the residual risk requires each of the control measures to be effective. During the design phase, teams of engineers and subject matter experts will perform a systematic analysis of the process to identify each possible hazard and then identify what controls need to be in place. The HAZOP is an example of such a technique.

Whichever method is used, it is worth remembering that the SIS itself can fail. We need to eliminate, as far as possible, the risk of underlying process failure coinciding with SIS failure, thereby leading to an incident. There are techniques for quantifying the reliability of SIS systems so that the real risk is adequately understood and mitigated. One example is the Safety Integrity Level (SIL) analysis.

Engineers tend to focus on physical equipment and not people

As instrument and automation engineers, we are trained to be comfortable with physical systems – but less so with systems involving people. When we review the causes of a significant incident, it is tempting to point to a hardware device as the underlying root cause of the failure. We tend to gloss over the importance of humans in the sequence of events that led up to such failure.

The consequences of people getting it wrong

In March 2005, the BP Texas City Refinery experienced a significant safety incident that resulted in 15 fatalities and 180 injuries, after a “geyser of flammable hydrocarbon liquid and vapour erupted from a blowdown stack, creating a huge fire”. Inexperienced operators had continued pumping flammable feedstock into the raffinate tower.

During the engineering design, the HAZOP and LOP (layer of protection) analysis should have picked up the scenario where liquid could be pumped for an extended period into a unit in operation without observing a rise in levels. Whether or not this possibility had been identified, the systems must have failed because, at the time, no alarm alerted the operators of what was happening, and the pump did not trip.

The investigation report made a very insightful observation. It noted that it is easy to identify the physical device that failed and that subsequently led to the incident. Investigators are prone to locate the person most closely associated with the failure of that device, be they operators, maintenance personnel, managers or others. The investigation often recommends a simple technical solution: fix the device, add some more SIL hardware and all will be well.

In the BP Refinery incident, the investigation concluded that there were more underlying problems than just the physical safety integrity system. The issues also lay with poor training and inexperienced people. This, combined with poorly maintained and deteriorating equipment, led to a high-risk situation that was an accident waiting to happen. In addition, while the plant’s deteriorating condition was understood to be a risk, fixing this would have required an extended shutdown, resulting in significant shareholder pain. The record will show that the shutdown did not happen in time.

Is it time to share our lessons learned between IT and OT?

IT managers and CIOs are all too familiar with system failure. Some would argue that this is due to a lack of proper methodology and discipline. However, as with industrial operations, IT projects rarely fail owing only to a technical issue. IT projects are particularly challenging because people need to change how they do things to take advantage of the system.

It occurred to me that this hard-earned experience from the world of IT can also be applied in the operations environment. With the convergence of IT and OT, best practices from the respective disciplines can be shared in ways that previously might not have been obvious.

Poor training and inexperience are disastrous in the world of IT projects – even more so when operating a hazardous refinery. Is it not time to get our heads together and come up with a more holistic solution that incorporates both the physical and engineering aspects, as well as the people factors, to keep our plants running safely and reliably?

About Gavin Halse


Gavin Halse.

Gavin Halse is a chemical process engineer who has been involved in the manufacturing sector since mid-1980. He founded a software business in 1999 which grew to develop specialised applications for mining, energy and process manufacturing in several countries. Gavin is most interested in the effective use of IT in industrial environments and now consults part time to manufacturing and software companies around the effective use of IT to achieve business results.

For more information contact Gavin Halse, Absolute Perspectives, +27 83 274 7180, gavin@gavinhalse.com, www.absoluteperspectives.com


Credit(s)

Email: info@absoluteperspectives.com
www: www.absoluteperspectives.com
Articles: More information and articles about Absolute Perspectives


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Omniflex introduces Teleterm
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice
Imagine your plant’s KPIs displayed front and centre, keeping plant personnel focused at all times.

Read more...
Loop Signatures 14: Digital controllers – Part 6: The D term, continued
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice
Why would a DCS manufacturer set a default value in the system that effectively switches one of the parameters off? It is completely senseless.

Read more...
Measurements that can be relied on not to spoil the view
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice
The municipality of Austria’s picturesque Wolfgangsee increasingly relies on compact VEGAPULS C radar sensors to monitor and regulate effluent and ensure optimal sewage clarification.

Read more...
You can’t have your silos and converge them
Editor's Choice
There are many benefits to IT and OT convergence, but it seems the culture and change management has a firm grip on both disciplines.

Read more...
Realising the fully digital process plant
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice
Ethernet-APL describes a new Ethernet physical layer that is tailored to the requirements of process plants while seamlessly integrating into the omnipresent Ethernet world.

Read more...
Cloud solutions for industrial applications
Turck Banner Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.

Read more...
Attaining a sustainable legacy
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) Editor's Choice News
Through this quagmire of crises and uncertainties, the wheels of industry must continue to turn if we are to sustain our modern way of life, and those wheels are, either directly or indirectly, powered by electricity.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
From Industry 4.0 to Industry Green.0
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice News
As sustainability becomes a business imperative for manufacturing organisations, they must incorporate sustainability goals into every step of the business lifecycle – because purpose and profit must go hand in hand.

Read more...
Combining the best of hydraulics with the advantages of electric
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice
While battery technologies continue to evolve and overcome challenges that have previously restricted more rapid electrification adoption rates, hybrid electric systems are well positioned as an ideal interim solution.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved