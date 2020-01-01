Detect plant maintenance requirements

The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition to the primary position sensor functions, they also provide additional information for condition-based maintenance in user applications. The MQ2 continuously detects ferromagnetic objects in front of its active face and signals soiling via IO-Link when the current value exceeds the set threshold, so that cleaning can be timeously arranged.

The same applies to changes in the switching area, e.g. caused by mechanical wear. The integrated operating hours and switching cycles counter allows the provision of a signal if the selected number of switching operations has been reached, enabling targeted maintenance to be performed.

