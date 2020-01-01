Detect plant maintenance requirements

The new smart ifm position sensors provide signals to alert operators before problems become critical. High resolution allows the sensors to detect even small changes in the switching area. In addition to the primary position sensor functions, they also provide additional information for condition-based maintenance in user applications. The MQ2 continuously detects ferromagnetic objects in front of its active face and signals soiling via IO-Link when the current value exceeds the set threshold, so that cleaning can be timeously arranged.
The same applies to changes in the switching area, e.g. caused by mechanical wear. The integrated operating hours and switching cycles counter allows the provision of a signal if the selected number of switching operations has been reached, enabling targeted maintenance to be performed.
Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M's patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...
Powerful dialogue modules for mobile machines April 2020, ifm - South Africa
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new dialogue modules from ifm electronic have been developed for use in cabins and outside vehicles. Thanks to a high protection rating and optical bonding, they are optimally protected against moisture. ...
Closing the gap April 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A new closed side setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available to the South African market through Control Systems Rustenburg and Steelpoort. The C-Gap offers accuracy, safety and reliability ...
3D sensors for automation of robot grippers April 2020, ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers Gripper navigation
The 3D sensor detects the object position, even when objects are moving and transmits it to the robot control. The system can detect rectangular, round and irregular shapes and transmit ...
Condition monitoring systems from ifm Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.
Data and digital technologies power new trends in asset management Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With technological and product changes across the enterprise fundamentally changing EAM, users in today’s industrial organisations now have new tools to better assess how they monitor, maintain, and manage their assets.
Beyond preventive maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Asset Performance Management 4.0 and beyond with risk-based maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Implementing Asset Performance Management (APM) 4.0 enables the transition to full risk-based maintenance for improved asset performance, increased asset reliability, reduced risk, and ultimately, maximum return on asset investments.
ABB launches Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ABB South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices is an innovative, digital solution that will keep continuous gas analysers under control to ensure clean air operations. The ground-breaking, ...