Schneider Electric introduces Asset Advisor for critical assets

Schneider Electric has announced the availability of EcoStruxure Asset Advisor for electrical distribution and critical data centre assets, as part of the company’s EcoStruxure IoT-enabled system architecture and platform.

The system brings a proactive approach to IT and electrical distribution system management, combining IoT and cloud-based technologies with Schneider Electric’s expert knowledge and services to provide a predictive solution for business continuity. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor services offer the ability to anticipate and address issues before they become critical incidents, mitigating safety risks and avoiding unplanned downtime, operational losses, and expensive maintenance interventions.

Enhanced security and reduced downtime for greater peace of mind

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor evaluates live data from customers’ environments and applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to identify potential threats. This data gives customers the power of choice for critical decisions, which means they can either take action themselves or delegate authority directly to Schneider Electric’s Service Bureau to do so on their behalf.

“EcoStruxure Asset Advisor harnesses the emergence of IoT, along with breakthroughs in connectivity, sensor technology, and analytics, to create an opportunity for critical facility managers and data centre operators to move from reactive to proactive,” said Jose Lorenzo, vice president, global field services, Schneider Electric. “As a leading manufacturer of these systems, and with over 7000 field service experts globally, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to work with and for our customers to take action.”

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor’s key benefits include:

• Increased safety: better security of assets and personnel with early equipment failure warnings.

• Greater operational performance: reduced unscheduled downtime, increased asset life, and a consistent experience with an optimised maintenance plan.

• Financial efficiency: reduced failure risk as well as optimised ownership and maintenance costs thanks to new asset insight.

• Industry leading expertise: the Schneider Electric Service Bureau provides expert monitoring of critical devices 24/7.

The EcoStruxure architecture

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform designed to deliver enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. It leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level, from connected products and edge control to apps, analytics and services. Schneider Electric brings over 7000 professional and field service experts to help proactively service critical equipment.

For more information contact Tracey Ganas, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, tracey.ganas@se.com, www.se.com/za

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





