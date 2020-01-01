Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric introduces Asset Advisor for critical assets

Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Schneider Electric has announced the availability of EcoStruxure Asset Advisor for electrical distribution and critical data centre assets, as part of the company’s EcoStruxure IoT-enabled system architecture and platform.

The system brings a proactive approach to IT and electrical distribution system management, combining IoT and cloud-based technologies with Schneider Electric’s expert knowledge and services to provide a predictive solution for business continuity. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor services offer the ability to anticipate and address issues before they become critical incidents, mitigating safety risks and avoiding unplanned downtime, operational losses, and expensive maintenance interventions.

Enhanced security and reduced downtime for greater peace of mind

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor evaluates live data from customers’ environments and applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to identify potential threats. This data gives customers the power of choice for critical decisions, which means they can either take action themselves or delegate authority directly to Schneider Electric’s Service Bureau to do so on their behalf.

“EcoStruxure Asset Advisor harnesses the emergence of IoT, along with breakthroughs in connectivity, sensor technology, and analytics, to create an opportunity for critical facility managers and data centre operators to move from reactive to proactive,” said Jose Lorenzo, vice president, global field services, Schneider Electric. “As a leading manufacturer of these systems, and with over 7000 field service experts globally, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to work with and for our customers to take action.”

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor’s key benefits include:

• Increased safety: better security of assets and personnel with early equipment failure warnings.

• Greater operational performance: reduced unscheduled downtime, increased asset life, and a consistent experience with an optimised maintenance plan.

• Financial efficiency: reduced failure risk as well as optimised ownership and maintenance costs thanks to new asset insight.

• Industry leading expertise: the Schneider Electric Service Bureau provides expert monitoring of critical devices 24/7.

The EcoStruxure architecture

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform designed to deliver enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. It leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level, from connected products and edge control to apps, analytics and services. Schneider Electric brings over 7000 professional and field service experts to help proactively service critical equipment.

For more information contact Tracey Ganas, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, tracey.ganas@se.com, www.se.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Fax: +27 11 254 4460
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A journey into the automation unknown
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Jendamark’s reinvention as an Industry 4.0 technology leader in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Implementing artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing
April 2020, Omron Electronics , IT in Manufacturing
The introduction of AI solutions at the edge inside the machine now provides tools that enable you to look at that data and recognise patterns within it.

Read more...
More efficient engineering with automatically generated dashboard
April 2020, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Engineering 4.0: One-Click Dashboard eliminates an entire work step.

Read more...
Engineering framework ready for continuous software development
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
With the new Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) Portal V16, Siemens has expanded its engineering framework with practical new functions for various phases from planning to engineering to commissioning. ...

Read more...
How the IoT is affecting people
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
While the Internet of Things (IoT) may still be an emerging technology, it has become deeply entrenched in people’s lives and its proliferation is likely to accelerate further in the next few years. The ...

Read more...
Utility made easy
April 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
In recognition of the growing demand for reliable power provision, Schneider Electric strives to assist network operators to deliver electricity safely and efficiently. The company’s Advanced Distribution ...

Read more...
Game-changing electrical accessories
April 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
In a world where products are moving from standardised to customised, today’s consumers want high quality products that meet their specific requirements. Electrical accessories are no exception and Schneider ...

Read more...
Why are half of all IIoT deployments failing?
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
The global IIoT business is arriving at a tipping point, with annual node shipments ser to grow to 224 million units in 2023, a 100 million unit increase from 124 million in 2018, according to IHS Markit. However, ...

Read more...
Why should your business participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
April 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Organisations are pondering their level of participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by looking into the technologies and opportunities that these can bring. But what if you don’t participate? We ...

Read more...
Digitisation and automation for mining: the only way forward
March 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , IT in Manufacturing
A global specialist for factory automation, logistics and process automation applications, SICK Automation has over 44 000 products for the most challenging industry applications that require high precision proximity detection systems.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved