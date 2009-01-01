Inspection system for coronavirus detection

The coronavirus and other diseases are highly infectious and transferred by sick people or contaminated objects. Globally, aircraft are one way that this virus is quickly exported worldwide. China, the epicentre of the 2019/20 coronavirus outbreak, has more than 200 airports, making it an international challenge to detect and prevent sick people flying and reaching and transmitting the virus to unaffected areas and countries.
Virus epidemics like the Swine influenza in 2009/2010 and the Ebola virus disease in 2014, created a worldwide demand for suitable screening techniques allowing fast, non-contact detection of passengers with potential fever. Instrotech has on offer the Optris fever inspection system, purpose designed for this application. The software works discreetly, highlighting passengers whose skin temperature exceeds the predefined value of 38,3°C. A visual alarm alerts airport employees to identify and possibly isolate these passengers from other passengers, so that a medical examination can be carried out. The software also offers an automatic IR image snapshot, when the alarm is tripped if required.
Installation of the Optris Xi400 infrared camera and its extensive software package is easy. It can be repositioned and set up in minimum time and is password protected to prevent unauthorised access. A reference radiator, built into the infrared camera, allows automatic and constant IR calibration of the camera itself. The temperature resolution of 0,1°C detects the smallest of temperature variances.
Profiling in paint cure ovens April 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Temperature Measurement
Datapaq’s solution for monitoring temperatures in furnaces, ovens and dryers.
Read more...New fibre-optic pyrometer April 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Temperature Measurement
As part of their Endurance range, Raytek and Ircon combined, have introduced the Endurance fibre-optic infrared thermometer.
These pyrometers have an external sensor head attached via a fibre-optic ...
Read more...Oval wheel flowmeters April 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has on offer three Kobold oval wheel flowmeters that give precise flow measurement for all viscous, non-abrasive clean liquids and can be used in a number of diverse applications, such as measurement ...
Read more...Mini oval wheel flowmeter April 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers another space miracle from Kobold for OEM customers. With an all stainless steel body and temperature measurement for fuel consumption, the DOE offers different pulse output options, ...
Read more...Kobold optimises gas burner maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Whenever the flow of gases needs to be adjusted or monitored, Kobold’s model UTS variable area flowmeter for monitoring gas burners offers a solution. This compact measuring instrument can be placed at ...
Read more...Temperature measurement on ultra-thin glass March 2020, Instrotech
, Temperature Measurement
Touch displays, such as for smartphones and tablets, use ultra-thin glass that brings special challenges for temperature measurement technology during their manufacturing. For this application, Optris ...
Read more...Economical magnetic-inductive flowmeters March 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s MIK, a compact, magnetic-inductive flowmeter, combining a large measuring range and six different measuring tube sizes – perfect for users with smaller to medium-sized measuring ...
Read more...Optimised maintenance for gas burners February 2020, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Whenever the flow of gases needs to be adjusted or monitored, Kobold’s model UTS variable area flowmeter for monitoring gas burners offers a solution. This compact measuring instrument can be placed at ...