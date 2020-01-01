The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power decrease installation costs, improve picking sequences and ensure flexible pick functionality. The combination of pick-to-light devices and the Pick-to-Light Solutions kit help manufacturers reduce the risk of error in the assembly process, boosting product quality and reducing labour cost.
The Pick-to-Light Solutions Kit is powered by PICK-IQ, a purpose-built serial bus protocol that maintains high speeds even in networks with high device count. Direct connection between the box and PICK-IQ devices provides the ideal solution for production lines and fulfillment stations that require many pick points while maintaining a rapid pace to exceed productivity targets.
PICK-IQ devices optimise application performance, with options including optical sensor, touch button and display. Combined with additional accessories and sensor devices, the Pick-to-Light Solutions Kit visually guides operators to pick the correct parts, in the right quantities and the proper sequence. This reduces errors and defects and increases productivity by eliminating a common source of wasted time like checking and re-checking instructions.
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an ideal easy-to-add solution in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive and general assembly. In addition to having all the components necessary for time-saving installation, it improves safety, productivity, and quality in a wide variety of applications including:
