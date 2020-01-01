Editor's Choice
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Self-venting compressed air safety couplers

April 2020 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Motion control technologies specialist, Parker Hannifin, has introduced a new series of safety couplings for compressed air systems. The new KP series is an ergonomic push-button, self-venting coupler with an intuitive, easy-to-use design. The KP series covers all European market requirements by including all commercially available profiles such as ISO C, ISO B and EURO.

Occupational safety is gaining increased importance in the market, and the ISO 4414 compliant KP series is well aligned to these requirements. The coupling has a two-step operation: with the first operation of the button, the compressed air on the plug side is vented. The second press releases the connector profile. This prevents the so-called whiplash effect.

The KP series complements Parker’s existing range of vented couplings and underlines the company’s position as a leader in the field of safety couplings.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Fax: +27 11 392 7213
Email: parker.southafrica@parker.com
www: www.parker.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Parker Hannifin Sales Company South


