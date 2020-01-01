Self-venting compressed air safety couplers

Motion control technologies specialist, Parker Hannifin, has introduced a new series of safety couplings for compressed air systems. The new KP series is an ergonomic push-button, self-venting coupler with an intuitive, easy-to-use design. The KP series covers all European market requirements by including all commercially available profiles such as ISO C, ISO B and EURO.
Occupational safety is gaining increased importance in the market, and the ISO 4414 compliant KP series is well aligned to these requirements. The coupling has a two-step operation: with the first operation of the button, the compressed air on the plug side is vented. The second press releases the connector profile. This prevents the so-called whiplash effect.
The KP series complements Parker’s existing range of vented couplings and underlines the company’s position as a leader in the field of safety couplings.
New range of compact enclosures April 2020, Rittal
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
After more than 50 years and 35 million enclosures sold, Rittal has introduced its small and compact enclosures in the form of the AX and KX series respectively. According to managing director of Rittal ...
Read more...SMC offers services as well as components April 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Besides being a leading supplier of industrial automation components, SMC South Africa also offers value-added services. One of these is in-house control panel design and construction. This takes a labour ...
Read more...Enclosures with modular design April 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
CamdenBoss CNMB DIN rail enclosures, feature a modular design. Terminal guards and top covers can be snap-fitted for a quick and simple assembly. PCBs can be placed into the DIN rail enclosure in five ...
Read more...Pick-to-light solutions kit April 2020, Turck Banner
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power ...
Read more...Beyond preventive maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications April 2020, RS Components SA
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...
Read more...Proximity sensors for pneumatic and electronic actuation March 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Motion Control & Drives
Parker Hannifin has introduced a new family of proximity sensors for use with pneumatic or electric actuators in a wide range of automation and motion control applications. P8S magnetic cylinder sensors ...
Read more...Five hydraulics technology trends February 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Motion Control & Drives
Here are five key technology trends presented by Parker Hannifin that are shaping the future of hydraulics.
Read more...How cable categories relate to data transmission speeds December 2019, Helukabel
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Customers often ask about data cable categories and what they mean. For many end-users, engineers and purchasing agents, who do not work with these types of cables on a daily basis, the different categories can seem complicated and overwhelming.