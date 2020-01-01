Save energy costs with highly-efficient Delta VFDs

Customers can realise significant savings on their total energy costs by replacing older motor starters with energy-efficient Delta variable frequency drives (VFDs), distributed locally by ElectroMechanica (EM). This has the added benefit of assisting Eskom in reducing consumption in order to alleviate strain on the national grid.

“Energy is always a factor to consider, and should never be taken for granted. We all know the importance of energy efficiency, and the volatility of the supply chain due to the recent spell of load shedding. So now more than ever customers should be thinking about energy efficiency,” comments EM product manager, William Cameron.

Delta VFDs feature ease-of-use and reliability, which makes them ideal for markets as diverse as refrigeration, agriculture and manufacturing. “Agriculture is probably the area where we can see growth, not just in the short to medium term, but long term as well. Farmers are under pressure to save where they can, and using industrial control systems to maximise efficiency is a proven way to optimise,” Cameron explains.

In addition, Delta’s range of control products such as PLCs and HMIs can integrate seamlessly with the VFD range. Using standard I/O or fieldbus solutions, Delta control equipment has a host of special instructions or drivers to assist the user in integrating the drive to a larger network with ease. This greatly reduces development time and, ultimately, cost.

One of Delta’s high-end VFDs, the C2000 series, is a high performance Field-Orientated Control (FOC) AC drive. This drive is extremely versatile, with a real built-in PLC, numerous control options, over 300 parameters, predesigned application features, and a large LCD HMI keypad. With a power range from 0,75 to 500 kW (400 V), and a host of optional accessories, it is truly a powerful partner in industry.

Commenting on new developments for 2020, Cameron reveals that EM’s much-anticipated updated catalogue will feature a host of new products, including an extended drive range to expand its footprint even further in the market.

