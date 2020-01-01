IO-Link data communication through to the cloud

Continuous data communication from the lowest sensor/actuator level to the cloud is becoming increasingly important across the entire industrial environment. For the logistics sector in particular, where adherence to deadlines is a key requirement, it is essential to know where packages are located, how long processing will take and where potential plant malfunctions can lead to delays.
The IO-Link sensor interface represents the first step toward this level of transparency. In addition to process data from the sensor, IO-Link provides information for identifying, configuring parameters and diagnosing the sensor. Combining IO-Link and OPC UA now allows this data to be easily transferred to higher level computer- or cloud-based systems. This is the second and most decisive step toward complete data transparency since the data is accessible beyond the central control system. Decision-makers can now access the data without the need for complex workarounds. Pepperl+Fuchs is the first provider to combine IO-Link and OPC UA in one device, thus creating new opportunities for the digital future of its customers.
