Gear reducer improves mine’s performance
April 2020
News
The outstanding performance of ABB’s Dodge gear reducer at Kwena Coal Mine in Mpumalanga has led to Bearings International (BI) purchasing a second unit to be installed on another key conveyor. Kwena initially purchased an ABB Dodge Torque Arm Reducer from BI in 2013, at a time when the mine was looking for innovative solutions to increase operational efficiencies and lower production downtime. The TAII gear reducer is used in the drive mechanism of a 200 metre long, 600 mm wide coal conveyor carrying 700 tph of coal. This main conveyor is a critical application, feeding coal into the wash plant. The shaft-mounted TAII gear reducer mounts directly onto the driven shaft and is ideal for tough applications where a long operating life is essential.
A key feature of the TAII gear reducer is the advanced dual-seal system, featuring inner seals made from hydrogenated butadiene nitrile rubber (HBNR) on the input and output shafts. The heavy contact seals retain oil inside the reducer. The light contact seals are fitted outward from the heavy contact seals so as to keep dust and debris away from the inner seal, prolonging the life of both. The HBNR material has an operating temperature range of -40 to 150°C, and shows less wear on the shafts than other seals with similar high points.
The TAII gear reducer utilises a twin-tapered bushing that eliminates fretting corrosion, and makes fitment quick and easy with regular hand tools, allowing the gearbox to be removed quickly should the need arise to change a conveyor pulley or the conveyor pulley bearings between the gear reducer and the pulley.
Spares are simplified, since various shaft sizes can be accommodated by a single gear reducer, which means there is no need to stock a gear reducer for each shaft size on the plant. Stores simply need to keep common reducers and associated bush kits on hand.
Having an externally accessible backstop means direction changes can be easily achieved in the field without needing to disassemble the gear reducer. These backstops are compatible with oils containing extreme pressure (EP) additives. The complete lift-off design ensures zero drag or shaft wear once up to operational speed.
For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000, info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za
