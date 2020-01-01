Mini oval wheel flowmeter

Instrotech now offers another space miracle from Kobold for OEM customers. With an all stainless steel body and temperature measurement for fuel consumption, the DOE offers different pulse output options, including one to measure pulsating flow from peristaltic pumps, for example.
Temperature measurement enables appropriate electronics to compensate for changing densities of liquids. The DOE can be used for liquids with different viscosities of up to 1000 cP. It provides an accuracy of ±1% of reading under reference conditions.
DOE applications include measurements of fuel consumption for small aircraft, motor boats and mobile power generators. Applicable media include all viscous, non-abrasive clean liquids, like fuels (including diesel and petroleum), oil, grease, chemicals, pastes and ink.
