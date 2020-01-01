Mini oval wheel flowmeter

Further reading:

Instrotech has on offer three Kobold oval wheel flowmeters that give precise flow measurement for all viscous, non-abrasive clean liquids and can be used in a number of diverse applications, such as measurementEmerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flow meter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas,The coronavirus and other diseases are highly infectious and transferred by sick people or contaminated objects. Globally, aircraft are one way that this virus is quickly exported worldwide. China, theWhenever the flow of gases needs to be adjusted or monitored, Kobold’s model UTS variable area flowmeter for monitoring gas burners offers a solution. This compact measuring instrument can be placed atHonsberg has launched the new Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor measurement device enabling users to use only one device for applications which previously required three. Additionally, it has a uniquelyTouch displays, such as for smartphones and tablets, use ultra-thin glass that brings special challenges for temperature measurement technology during their manufacturing. For this application, OptrisInstrotech now offers Kobold’s MIK, a compact, magnetic-inductive flowmeter, combining a large measuring range and six different measuring tube sizes – perfect for users with smaller to medium-sized measuringThe new Rosemount Slurry Magnetic Flowmeter Platform is Emerson’s answer to the demands of high noise applications. The platform is made up of the MS magnetic flowmeter sensor for slurry applications,Two new devices from Jumo provide simple and convenient magnetic-inductive flow measurement for a variety of media and processors. Jumo flowTrans MAG S10 is designed for standard industrial applicationsTurck has introduced the FS+ flow sensor, another product from its fluid sensor series. The sensor is protected in a robust stainless steel housing, together with a one-piece translucent front cap and