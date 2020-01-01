Oval wheel flowmeters

Instrotech has on offer three Kobold oval wheel flowmeters that give precise flow measurement for all viscous, non-abrasive clean liquids and can be used in a number of diverse applications, such as measurement of fuel consumption for small aircraft, motor boats and mobile power generators. Applicable media are viscous, non-abrasive, clean liquids like petroleum and other fuels (including diesel), oil and grease, ink and pastes and chemicals.

The low cost, compact stainless steel body of the DOE measures fuel consumption for OEM customers, offering different pulse output options, including one to measure pulsating flow from peristaltic pumps. Temperature measurement enables appropriate electronics to compensate for changing densities of the liquids of up to 1000 cP and the unit is accurate to +1% of readings under reference conditions.

The DON is a high end, positive displacement flowmeter, with two oval geared rotors that measure a constant volume per rotation within a precisely machined measuring chamber. With each rotation, a constant volume of liquid is measured. The rotation of the oval gears is sensed via magnets embedded in the rotors and transmits a high resolution pulse output. This signal can be processed externally via a remote display controller or PLC, or other available accessory options attached to the flowmeters. The DON can be used for liquids with different viscosities of up to 1000 cP and higher on request and is accurate to +0,2% of readings.

DON-H for high pressure features measuring ranges from 0,5 to 40 l/min with a maximum pressure of 400 bar and a maximum temperature of 120°C.

