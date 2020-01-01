Editor's Choice
Gearmotors for electrified monorail system

April 2020 Motion Control & Drives

A leading systems integrator for the automotive industry has adapted a Maxolution electrified monorail system (EMS) and 23 HK Series gear units for overhead trolley systems, from SEW-Eurodrive, for a major local upgrade and expansion project.

The major benefit of the state-of-the-art technology for the client is that the drive and automation specialist is able to supply the complete system, from the stationary control level to the sensors themselves. Maxolution allows for highly accurate simulation for trouble-free start-up, production support and project acceptance. Sales representative, Philip Steyn, explains that the modular EMS is tailor-made for specific production requirements and is integrated seamlessly into the existing system. McCormick Engineering owner, Vaughan Pike, adds that the project house was approached by the automotive manufacturer to optimise its existing system to cater for a capacity increase and new models. “We were contracted to redesign the system in terms of these specific parameters,” he says.

It was at this point that system designer, Jaco Viljoen from McCormick Engineering, approached SEW-Eurodrive to become involved upfront in the gearbox and drive selection for the project. It provided expert assistance in calculating the correct speed needed to accommodate the capacity increase, which in turn affected the gearbox selection. All of this information and associated parameters was fed into an actual simulation of the final system to demonstrate how it would operate.

“On the hoist drives themselves, we needed a great deal of control due to the high level of accuracy required,” Viljoen points out. The HK Series consists of special gearmotors with integrated couplings, making them ideal for overhead trolley systems such as those deployed at automotive manufacturers.

The main project had two components, with one consisting of engine and gearbox delivery to the main line and the second a transfer system moving a half-built chassis overhead from one floor conveyor to another. Nine HK Series were used on the one part of the project and 14 on the other. The trolley and hoist units operate together seamlessly in terms of the total EMS at the plant.

When the automotive manufacturer called for secondary hoist brakes to be installed for added safety precautions, SEW-Eurodrive was able to prove to its client that its precision-engineered and highly controllable technology was perfect for the application. This resulted in a significant cost saving for the client and demonstrated the close working relationship with McCormick Engineering in designing, installing and commissioning the upgraded system.

For more information contact Jana Klut, SEW-Eurodrive, +27 11 248 7000, jklut@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


