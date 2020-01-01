Powerful dialogue modules for mobile machines

April 2020

The new dialogue modules from ifm electronic have been developed for use in cabins and outside vehicles. Thanks to a high protection rating and optical bonding, they are optimally protected against moisture. They withstand strong impacts and permanent vibrations as well as extreme ambient temperatures. The high resolution RGB LED panels offer optimum readability, even in a bright environment. For operation the displays have freely programmable buttons or optionally a capacitive touch screen. The integrated powerful PLC can perform visualisation and operation tasks. It is freely programmable via Codesys. At the back of the device, numerous interfaces such as CAN, analogue video, USB 2.0 and Ethernet offer maximum connectivity.

The displays have a sealed diecast aluminium housing with the protection rating IP 65, IP 67. For connection, sealed M12 connections and a 40-pole AMP connector are used. The displays can be used as surface mount devices using the tried and tested RAM mount system or can be mounted in a wall. Depending on the requirement, the displays can be installed in any orientation.

The integrated 64-bit controller allows a powerful presentation of the high resolution graphics and processing of the application program. Furthermore, there are many opportunities with regard to communication and networking with other systems and networks. With the integrated real-time clock it is possible to give log data a time stamp for better traceability. All displays have extensive audio functions. They can be used to provide acoustic and voice messages.

The Codesys software enables a clear and easy creation of the application software. The graphic elements are created via the integrated visualisation editor and can, for example, be selected via the buttons or the optional touch function.

For more information contact ifm – South Africa, 086 143 6772, info.za@ifm.com, www.ifm.com

