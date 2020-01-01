BMG extends transmission range

BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and axial misalignment between driving and driven machines. They also absorb considerable torque overloads, achieving smoother running, with consequent reduction of wear and tear on machinery.
“The new Fenagrid Premium grid couplings are the result of the upgrade of multiple aspects of the previous generations and include dimensional, material and manufacturing improvements. These hubs are manufactured from a high strength hardened alloy steel, to withstand extremely high torque loads,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Another important feature of the new Fenagrid Premium range is that all couplings are dimensionally compatible with other leading power transmission brands. This means couplings can be interchanged quickly, with a minimum loss of production time.
“Fenagrid Premium taper grids have a trapezoidal cross-section and are tempered to spring hardness and through a shot-peening operation, the surface molecules are compressed by high-velocity steel micro-beads. The compression of molecules results in increased strength and flexibility, which means higher torque ratings and a longer L10 lifetime. The grids are easily identified by the edging of the word premium.”
Fenagrid Premium grids have been designed to float, rock and pivot within the hub teeth. This provides generous capacity for misalignment, without producing detrimental axial loads on bearings that occur when couplings are misaligned.
These grids are also able to deflect torsionally when subjected to normal shock or vibratory loads. The taper grid system is a shock absorber for rotary motion, relying on the predictable resilience of the grid for torsional flexibility.
Due to their spring hardness and flexibility, these grids absorb impact by spreading the energy over time. They also dampen vibration and reduce peak or shock loads experienced by the entire mechanical system.
From the editor's desk: AI is manufacturing’s new companion April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paper ...
Read more...Automotive products for race winning performance April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...SKF technology for tidal turbine April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products April 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...
Read more...Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 April 2020
, News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair.
Africa ...
Read more...Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership April 2020, Legrand
, News
Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting ...
Read more...Actum merges its brands April 2020, Actum Industrial
, News
Over the years, Actum Group has been built through partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions of leading companies with a long history and rich legacy in the industry. These companies include Actum ...
Read more...WearCheck expands in West Africa April 2020, Wearcheck Africa
, News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, has upgraded its laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana to a state-of-the-art testing centre which can now analyse transformer oil, coolant and fuel – amongst a host of ...