BMG extends transmission range

April 2020 News

BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and axial misalignment between driving and driven machines. They also absorb considerable torque overloads, achieving smoother running, with consequent reduction of wear and tear on machinery.

“The new Fenagrid Premium grid couplings are the result of the upgrade of multiple aspects of the previous generations and include dimensional, material and manufacturing improvements. These hubs are manufactured from a high strength hardened alloy steel, to withstand extremely high torque loads,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Another important feature of the new Fenagrid Premium range is that all couplings are dimensionally compatible with other leading power transmission brands. This means couplings can be interchanged quickly, with a minimum loss of production time.

“Fenagrid Premium taper grids have a trapezoidal cross-section and are tempered to spring hardness and through a shot-peening operation, the surface molecules are compressed by high-velocity steel micro-beads. The compression of molecules results in increased strength and flexibility, which means higher torque ratings and a longer L10 lifetime. The grids are easily identified by the edging of the word premium.”

Fenagrid Premium grids have been designed to float, rock and pivot within the hub teeth. This provides generous capacity for misalignment, without producing detrimental axial loads on bearings that occur when couplings are misaligned.

These grids are also able to deflect torsionally when subjected to normal shock or vibratory loads. The taper grid system is a shock absorber for rotary motion, relying on the predictable resilience of the grid for torsional flexibility.

Due to their spring hardness and flexibility, these grids absorb impact by spreading the energy over time. They also dampen vibration and reduce peak or shock loads experienced by the entire mechanical system.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


