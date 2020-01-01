Actum merges its brands

Over the years, Actum Group has been built through partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions of leading companies with a long history and rich legacy in the industry. These companies include Actum Electronics, Dowson & Dobson Industrial, Peter Jones Electronic Equipment, Altico Static Control Solutions and most recently, Banding & Identification Solutions Africa.
The company has now announced that it will consolidate these entities under the flagship Actum Group brand going forward. The company’s team and product offering have not changed; it is simply promoting everything under this one overarching brand from now on.
Actum Group director, Kevin Klaff, explains the reasoning behind adopting Actum Group as the flagship company brand: “The key to our ongoing success is our product offering of specialised quality products. Over the years we have partnered with the leading suppliers in the industry to offer our customers quality that they won’t find elsewhere.
“Through improved communication, stock management and lead times, we have significantly improved our customer service and aim to continue doing so. By consolidating all of our company brands under Actum Group, we simplify our product offering and give our customers a one-stop solution to access all of the products and brands they need.”
