Tektronix instruments for UCT electrical training laboratory

Comtest recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analogue oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 new Tektronix TBS1052B-EDU digital oscilloscopes. These state-of-the-art instruments have the ability to load educational course notes and step-by-step guides for the students directly onto the scope, and are perfect for this application. The first practical run in the new laboratory was recently undertaken, where students were tasked with a practical test using the oscilloscope, function generator, power supply and some unknown resistors.
Comtest’s Cape Town manager, Kristo Engelbrecht, says, “We are confident that UCT’s physics students will be well equipped for the workplace by virtue of the cutting-edge Tektronix equipment installed in the electrical training laboratory.”
