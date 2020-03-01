Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021: A new immersive experience

1 March 2020 News

Africa Automation Technology Fair takes place at the Ticketpro Dome from 18 to 20 May 2021 and will be attended by South African, African and international visitors and exhibitors. It is the most comprehensive and focused automation technology platform in Africa and will bring you the latest automation technology innovations. With additional product categories and new show innovations, Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 remains relevant in an ever changing industry, identifying and engaging the latest industry innovations and megatrends.

Your key to the African continent

Automation has changed manufacturing in sectors such as agriculture, mining, ICT, food and beverage, infrastructure, oil and gas, and more. Africa Automation Technology Fair is the ideal platform for exhibitors and sponsors to launch and showcase their innovative brands and products.

Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director for Technology and Business Events at Reed Exhibitions, says that the show connects more than 4500 people and presents an ideal opportunity to connect with quality decision makers across the various sectors. “We pride ourselves on organising a world class trade fair and attracting top visitors and exhibitors to Africa Automation Technology Fair”.

As the global economic race continues, the continent looks to its manufacturers to advance innovation, unlock new opportunities and ultimately accelerate the economy. “By creating an engaging and collaborative space, businesses gain access to innovative solutions from around the continent. More than ever, we are looking to inspire collaboration and transfer knowledge to create ground-breaking ideas for industry transformation,” explains Marchesi.



Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director for Technology and Business Events at Reed Exhibitions, at the launch of the 2021 exhibition.

Show innovations

2021’s programme is bolder than ever before and you can expect several innovations next year:

• African hosted buyers programme

• One-on-one meetings with hosted buyers

• African hosted buyers lounge

• VIP programme and VIP lounge

• Technology demo zone

• Automation technology experience

• Business connection zone

• Guided visitor tours

• CPD accredited workshops

“We continue to work closely with industry associations, including the SAIMC, the SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council and our official media partner, Technews Publishing to ensure that we deliver quality content and a world-class showcase,” Marchesi concludes.

For more information contact Daleen Filbey, Africa Automation Technology Fair, +27 83 409 3119, daleen.filbey@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)





