Intermot radial piston motors
March 2020
Motion Control & Drives
Axiom Hydraulics has added another high quality brand to its impressive range of hydraulic components. With proven high quality Italian engineering, Intermot’s IAM radial piston motors are perfect for slow speed shaft output applications. Backed by progressive research and development, they have peak pressure ratings up to 350 bar, so greater torque capabilities are easily achieved, even at low rpm. Displacement availability ranges from 80 up to 8000 cc/rev. Various shafts and porting selections are also available throughout the range.
Sustainability and cost efficiency are critical in these challenging economic conditions, and companies are continuously searching for the best way to reduce consumption. Thanks to over 30 years’ experience in the hydraulics industry, Intermot radial piston motors offer excellent mechanical and volumetric efficiency at higher speeds and pressures compared to competitors. The brand is one of the most well known in the hydraulic motors sector, especially within the plastic injection moulding industry.
The company’s core focus is the development, production and distribution of high quality radial piston hydraulic motors with a distinctive ‘star’ design. Its comprehensive research and development centre is highly regarded in Europe for its expertise and speed of development. With eight production sites worldwide it produces motors that feature unique quality standards, with speed and excellent lead time.
Axiom Hydraulics boasts a comprehensive stockholding of all aftermarket spares and in-house repair services.
For more information contact Fritz Kern, Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068, fritz@axiom.org.za, www.axiomsa.co.za
