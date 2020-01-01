Guided safety acceptance tests

March 2020 Motion Control & Drives

With Sinamics Startdrive commissioning software, Siemens supports machine builders in the validation of safety functions for Sinamics frequency converters with a guided acceptance test. With Sinamics Startdrive, Siemens offers a tool for the integration of drive hardware into the TIA Portal engineering framework. The integrated guided acceptance test for safety functions is available for Sinamics G and S series frequency converters and complies with EN ISO 13849-2 and IEC 62061.

The safety acceptance test is extremely user-friendly. A wizard guides the user step by step through the acceptance process and checks whether the safety functions have been parameterised correctly and executed correctly in the relevant application. For documentation purposes, a standard-compliant acceptance report is then created automatically. With the safety acceptance test integrated in Sinamics Startdrive, Siemens helps machine builders to carry out the legally required validation of safety functions easily and safely.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, +27 11 652 2795, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.com

Credit(s)

Siemens Digital Industries





