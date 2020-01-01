Guided safety acceptance tests

With Sinamics Startdrive commissioning software, Siemens supports machine builders in the validation of safety functions for Sinamics frequency converters with a guided acceptance test. With Sinamics Startdrive, Siemens offers a tool for the integration of drive hardware into the TIA Portal engineering framework. The integrated guided acceptance test for safety functions is available for Sinamics G and S series frequency converters and complies with EN ISO 13849-2 and IEC 62061.
The safety acceptance test is extremely user-friendly. A wizard guides the user step by step through the acceptance process and checks whether the safety functions have been parameterised correctly and executed correctly in the relevant application. For documentation purposes, a standard-compliant acceptance report is then created automatically. With the safety acceptance test integrated in Sinamics Startdrive, Siemens helps machine builders to carry out the legally required validation of safety functions easily and safely.
Ultra-compact weighing electronics March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Mass Measurement
Siwarex WP351 is Siemens’ newest solution for intelligent weighing automation.
Measuring 20 mm width by 65 mm height, the module is one of the smallest weighing electronics units available. The device’s ...
Read more...New Allen-Bradley controller March 2020, Rockwell Automation
, Motion Control & Drives
Industrial workers can strengthen their grasp of production and make more informed operating decisions with the new Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller by Rockwell Automation. The controller marries ...
Read more...Proximity sensors for pneumatic and electronic actuation March 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Motion Control & Drives
Parker Hannifin has introduced a new family of proximity sensors for use with pneumatic or electric actuators in a wide range of automation and motion control applications. P8S magnetic cylinder sensors ...
Read more...Machine manufacturer relies on Simotics March 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
, Motion Control & Drives
Sankyo Seisakusho (Sankyo) is a Japanese provider of automation technology. The company relies on Siemens motion control solutions when developing new servo-driven belt feeders and indexers for presses. ...
Read more...SEW-Eurodrive sets Industry 4.0 benchmark March 2020, SEW-Eurodrive
, Motion Control & Drives
With the advent of Industry 4.0 set to change the face of industry and production, SEW-Eurodrive has a range of solutions for its concept of the Lean Sm@rt Factory. This is based on new technologies such ...
Read more...Intermot radial piston motors March 2020
, Motion Control & Drives
Axiom Hydraulics has added another high quality brand to its impressive range of hydraulic components. With proven high quality Italian engineering, Intermot’s IAM radial piston motors are perfect for ...
Read more...Dry running conveyor components February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Light Materials Handling division has launched a new range of dry running conveyor components for the food and beverage sector that offer high productivity, low energy and reduced water consumption, ...
Read more...Mechatronics for bakeries February 2020, SEW-Eurodrive
, Motion Control & Drives
SEW-Eurodrive is assisting the bakery industry to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption by means of its Movigear mechatronic drive system. The company has enjoyed a longstanding relationship ...