Simplified safety controller setup

March 2020 IS & Ex

Turck Banner’s new SC-XM3 external drive allows users to write the configuration for their safety systems once and then load it on to any additional devices requiring the same configuration. The configuration, network settings, and passwords will automatically download, allowing a single user to configure multiple safety controllers in a matter of minutes without a PC.

Simplify device swapout

Backup all safety system configurations to an SC-XM3 external drive, label appropriately, and store it in the micro USB slot on the safety controller. No safety system expertise is then necessary to load and apply the saved configuration to a replacement safety controller.

Using the SC-XM3 ensures consistency by eliminating the need to rewrite identical configurations for additional or replacement safety controllers. Users can save tested and perfected configurations, and reapply them without the risk of introducing errors or inconsistency into the configuration.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





