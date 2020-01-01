Temperature measurement on ultra-thin glass

Touch displays, such as for smartphones and tablets, use ultra-thin glass that brings special challenges for temperature measurement technology during their manufacturing. For this application, Optris has brought out the new CT laser, which can precisely measure the surface temperatures of glass components in the range of 100 to 1200°C. The optimum spectral range, which for flat glass is normally 5 m, cannot be used for extremely thin glass components due to the higher transmissivity of the material. This was the specific design criteria for developing the CT laser G7, which works at a special wavelength of 7,9 m. This spectral range is optimised for low-reflection measurement on ultra-thin flat glass. Measurement errors caused by the transmission of radiation are therefore virtually eliminated. The measurement error is only 1% of the measuring value (or 1,5°C at low temperatures).
Double laser makes setup easier
The new infrared thermometer has an integrated double laser that marks the exact measurement location, making setting the application easier. The smallest size of the measurement spot at a measurement distance of 70 mm is just 1,6 mm, so that the temperature can even be measured on very small objects. With a standardised 2-wire interface, the measurement values can be transferred to a supervisory control system, for example a PLC, and the output can be adjusted to the exact requirements of the application. In this way, averaging, minimum or maximum value logging, as well as an extended hold function with threshold value and hysteresis, are possible.
The CT laser G7 is ideally suited to the environmental conditions that prevail during glass manufacturing. So, for example, with ambient temperatures up to 85°C, it works without additional cooling. For even higher temperatures, a matching cooling housing is available.
