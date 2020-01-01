Legrand’s high-performance UPS systems

Legrand’s advanced uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems ensure maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment, by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, particularly during electrical network disturbances like load-shedding. An environmentally responsible approach to constantly changing global markets encompasses ongoing technological developments of the product portfolio, in terms of energy efficiency, quality power supply, optimum safety and enhanced aesthetics.
According to the company, innovative design, advanced electronic components and thorough testing of each unit, ensures dependability, energy efficiency and safety of the new UPS system. High performance batteries and an efficient charging system significantly extend battery life by up to 50%.
Three ranges
Legrand’s UPS systems, which provide superior power efficiency, encompass three ranges – Line Interactive, Conventional and Modular.
Line Interactive UPS systems comprise units from 600 VA up to 3 kVA single phase. This range is ideal for small office and home use.
Conventional UPS systems, for power from 0,8 kVA to 800 kVA, in single and three-phase, offer the commercial sector safe, efficient and innovative solutions, including reliable electrical redundancy. The design of this range offers flexibility in semi-modularity, whereby the autonomy and power can be expanded as required.
Legrand’s compact and lightweight Modular series, from 1,25 kVA to 800 kVA, is a flexible 3-phase system, comprising individual single-phase modules that can be added to existing configurations to increase the power supply or backup time.
An advantage of a 3-phase power supply system with single phase loads is that in the event of a failure of one of the modules, there is no loss of power. Power continues to be distributed over the other modules which are still operational. The modular functionality of the batteries enables the removal of faulty units, or to increase the autonomy by adding batteries as required.
A range of communications accessories has been designed for managing and configuring the UPS, as well as for remote control of the system. Communication and supervision software for accessing the operating parameters of the UPS and for carrying out full diagnostics and the configuration of specific functions is also available.
EnI Electrical delivers at the sharp end of African contracts March 2020, Zest WEG Group
, Electrical Power & Protection
Usually the last contractor on site, electrical instrumentation and control (EC&I) specialist EnI Electrical puts extra effort into helping clients around Africa meet their scheduled start-ups.
With ...
Read more...In-house testing of transformers March 2020, Zest WEG Group
, Electrical Power & Protection
The recent installation of an impulse voltage generator at Zest WEG’s transformer manufacturing facility in Heidelberg will allow in-house testing of transformers, saving time and money for customers.
According ...
Read more...Sulphate and chloride monitoring March 2020, Microsep
, Electrical Power & Protection
Chlorides and sulphates cause pitting and stress corrosion in expensive power plant components, such as turbines and boilers, leading to extensive maintenance and unplanned shutdowns. Monitoring these ...
Read more...DIN rail redundancy power modules February 2020, RS Components SA
, Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies ...
Read more...Power measurement from sensor to cloud February 2020, Beckhoff Automation
, Electrical Power & Protection
With the new SCT current converters, Beckhoff completes the power measurement chain that now ranges from measuring the physical value to transmitting the captured data to the cloud. The portfolio of current ...
Read more...Solar plant monitoring and control February 2020, RJ Connect
, Electrical Power & Protection
The power industry is now ready for clean power such as solar energy. Utility-scale solar power stations with electric power capacity of more than 50 MW and the capability to feed excess power back to ...
Read more...DIN rail power supply for demanding applications December 2019, ElectroMechanica
, Electrical Power & Protection
Automated production systems require power supplies with high stability and safety protection. DIN rail power supply series for such demanding applications are available from Delta Electronics, distributed ...