Legrand’s high-performance UPS systems

March 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

Legrand’s advanced uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems ensure maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment, by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, particularly during electrical network disturbances like load-shedding. An environmentally responsible approach to constantly changing global markets encompasses ongoing technological developments of the product portfolio, in terms of energy efficiency, quality power supply, optimum safety and enhanced aesthetics.

According to the company, innovative design, advanced electronic components and thorough testing of each unit, ensures dependability, energy efficiency and safety of the new UPS system. High performance batteries and an efficient charging system significantly extend battery life by up to 50%.

Three ranges

Legrand’s UPS systems, which provide superior power efficiency, encompass three ranges – Line Interactive, Conventional and Modular.

Line Interactive UPS systems comprise units from 600 VA up to 3 kVA single phase. This range is ideal for small office and home use.

Conventional UPS systems, for power from 0,8 kVA to 800 kVA, in single and three-phase, offer the commercial sector safe, efficient and innovative solutions, including reliable electrical redundancy. The design of this range offers flexibility in semi-modularity, whereby the autonomy and power can be expanded as required.

Legrand’s compact and lightweight Modular series, from 1,25 kVA to 800 kVA, is a flexible 3-phase system, comprising individual single-phase modules that can be added to existing configurations to increase the power supply or backup time.

An advantage of a 3-phase power supply system with single phase loads is that in the event of a failure of one of the modules, there is no loss of power. Power continues to be distributed over the other modules which are still operational. The modular functionality of the batteries enables the removal of faulty units, or to increase the autonomy by adding batteries as required.

A range of communications accessories has been designed for managing and configuring the UPS, as well as for remote control of the system. Communication and supervision software for accessing the operating parameters of the UPS and for carrying out full diagnostics and the configuration of specific functions is also available.

