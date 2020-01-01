Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Sulphate and chloride monitoring

March 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

Chlorides and sulphates cause pitting and stress corrosion in expensive power plant components, such as turbines and boilers, leading to extensive maintenance and unplanned shutdowns. Monitoring these ions at low ppb levels is therefore a key measurement in power plant chemistry.

Mettler Toledo’s 3000CS sulphate and chloride analyser can provide online ppb level detection of chlorides and sulphates in power plant water to control corrosion and minimise damage.

Online, ppb-level chloride and sulphate monitoring

The innovative 3000CS analyser uses microfluidic capillary electrophoresis, an ionic separation technology, to directly measure trace levels of harmful sulphate and chloride ions. With online measurements every 45 minutes, the analyser automatically performs direct chloride and sulphate measurements in pure water and power cycle chemistry samples, for immediate detection of any contamination. The most important point in the cycle is at the turbine inlet, to ensure that only acceptable levels of chlorides and sulphates enter with the steam into the turbine.

Low cost of ownership compared to offline methods

Typically, chloride and sulphate measurements are done with offline technologies, such as ion chromatography and inductively coupled plasma. The 3000CS provides accurate chloride and sulphate measurements continuously, delivering a rapid return on investment by eliminating the need for costly internal or external laboratory tests.

Easy to maintain with ISM predictive diagnostics

The unit features semi-automatic calibration and an intuitive touchscreen interface. ISM (intelligent sensor management) technology provides diagnostics that predict when maintenance or replacement of consumables will be required.

For more information contact Darren Prinsloo, Microsep, +27 11 553 2300, darren.prinsloo@microsep.co.za, www.microsep.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 553 2300
Fax: +27 11 553 2400
Email: info@microsep.co.za
www: www.microsep.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Microsep


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EnI Electrical delivers at the sharp end of African contracts
March 2020, Zest WEG Group , Electrical Power & Protection
Usually the last contractor on site, electrical instrumentation and control (EC&I) specialist EnI Electrical puts extra effort into helping clients around Africa meet their scheduled start-ups. With ...

Read more...
In-house testing of transformers
March 2020, Zest WEG Group , Electrical Power & Protection
The recent installation of an impulse voltage generator at Zest WEG’s transformer manufacturing facility in Heidelberg will allow in-house testing of transformers, saving time and money for customers. According ...

Read more...
Legrand’s high-performance UPS systems
March 2020, Legrand , Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand’s advanced uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems ensure maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment, by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, ...

Read more...
Bringing critical power distribution infrastructure out of the dark
March 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
As the trend towards digitisation becomes pervasive across many industries and operations, the benefits offered to power distribution systems should not be overlooked. However, due to the ageing infrastructure ...

Read more...
DIN rail redundancy power modules
February 2020, RS Components SA , Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies ...

Read more...
The importance of surge protection in the lightning protection arena
February 2020, DEHN Protection South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
In order to understand the need for surge protection, it is important to understand how lightning causes damage. The sources of lightning damage can be quite different, therefore different protection ...

Read more...
Power measurement from sensor to cloud
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Electrical Power & Protection
With the new SCT current converters, Beckhoff completes the power measurement chain that now ranges from measuring the physical value to transmitting the captured data to the cloud. The portfolio of current ...

Read more...
Solar plant monitoring and control
February 2020, RJ Connect , Electrical Power & Protection
The power industry is now ready for clean power such as solar energy. Utility-scale solar power stations with electric power capacity of more than 50 MW and the capability to feed excess power back to ...

Read more...
Enabling IIoT connectivity for virtual power plants
December 2019, RJ Connect , Electrical Power & Protection
The power grid has seen many changes that have enabled the integration of power from distributed energy sources (DERs).

Read more...
DIN rail power supply for demanding applications
December 2019, ElectroMechanica , Electrical Power & Protection
Automated production systems require power supplies with high stability and safety protection. DIN rail power supply series for such demanding applications are available from Delta Electronics, distributed ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved