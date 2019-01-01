Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

EnI Electrical delivers at the sharp end of African contracts

March 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

Usually the last contractor on site, electrical instrumentation and control (EC&I) specialist EnI Electrical puts extra effort into helping clients around Africa meet their scheduled start-ups.

With decades of experience in mining and industrial projects on the continent, the Zest WEG group company understands the challenges that developers face, Russell Drake, general manager operations at EnI Electrical, says that among other mining projects, it is currently involved in a large copper mine expansion in Zambia.

“Large project implementation is complex, and is often made more challenging by the logistical constraints that many African projects face,” he adds. “There are invariably delays at various stages, which places more pressure on the EC&I; contractor, who must in many ways ‘complete’ the roll-out.”

EnI Electrical works extensively with project houses and directly for mining companies, and is a preferred supplier to many of them. A key reason is the proactive attitude that underlies its depth of technical expertise.

Calvin Fisher, EnI Electrical overhead lines manager, emphasises the importance of on-time completion, combined with reliable electricity supply: “With the various issues that may delay stages of a project, there is usually growing urgency as the deadline date approaches. This is normally when EnI Electrical enters the project, so we are accustomed to working under extreme pressure. Our dynamic team actively looks for ways to advance the work, especially when the previous phases may not be quite ready for us to begin.”

He notes that the team often does not have all the site access they need, so it requires some innovation to push the job along.

“We may even collaborate with other contractors if we have spare resources, for example, to help them complete their work so that we can start ours,” he adds. “Our focus is on being part of the solution, and this is an approach that really helps clients meet their deadlines.”

The linking up of electrical infrastructure, connections and equipment is one of the final stages to allow any project to start operating. In this role, EnI Electrical installs a wide range of electrical infrastructure including medium and low voltage cable reticulation, motor control centres, lighting, earthing protection and energy management systems.

Its control and instrumentation work ranges from process instrumentation and plant automation, to custom control stations and fibre or copper networks. The company also designs and installs overhead power lines up to 161 kV and substations.

“Our permanent bases in countries like Zambia and Ghana with significant in-country investment in technical assets underpins the efficiency of our work,” says Drake. “We understand our working environment very well, so we can quote accurately and fairly. This is vital to eliminate variance, which can be disruptive to the client and the project.”

EnI Electrical’s experience and technical capability gives it the confidence to present the most cost effective solutions to clients, which provides certainty and reduces overall project risk. “We also take pride in developing local capacity in the countries where we are based,” elaborates Drake. Operating from locally registered entities also ensures legal compliance and maintains a social licence to operate.

EnI Electrical’s local operation in Zambia – established in 2002 – employs 188 local staff including highly skilled technical teams. In Ghana, ongoing investment in assets and skills gives that office the capability to run up to R300 million in contracts at any given time.

“Our success in Africa is built on our specialised expertise and experience, but what clients really appreciate is our willingness and ability to ‘take up the slack’ towards the end of their project when time is not on their side,” concludes Fisher. “Our close contractor interface and solution-driven approach allow us to do this.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: info@zestweg.com
www: www.zestweg.com
Articles: More information and articles about Zest WEG Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

In-house testing of transformers
March 2020, Zest WEG Group , Electrical Power & Protection
The recent installation of an impulse voltage generator at Zest WEG’s transformer manufacturing facility in Heidelberg will allow in-house testing of transformers, saving time and money for customers. According ...

Read more...
Sulphate and chloride monitoring
March 2020, Microsep , Electrical Power & Protection
Chlorides and sulphates cause pitting and stress corrosion in expensive power plant components, such as turbines and boilers, leading to extensive maintenance and unplanned shutdowns. Monitoring these ...

Read more...
Legrand’s high-performance UPS systems
March 2020, Legrand , Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand’s advanced uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems ensure maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment, by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, ...

Read more...
Bringing critical power distribution infrastructure out of the dark
March 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
As the trend towards digitisation becomes pervasive across many industries and operations, the benefits offered to power distribution systems should not be overlooked. However, due to the ageing infrastructure ...

Read more...
DIN rail redundancy power modules
February 2020, RS Components SA , Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies ...

Read more...
The importance of surge protection in the lightning protection arena
February 2020, DEHN Protection South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
In order to understand the need for surge protection, it is important to understand how lightning causes damage. The sources of lightning damage can be quite different, therefore different protection ...

Read more...
Power measurement from sensor to cloud
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Electrical Power & Protection
With the new SCT current converters, Beckhoff completes the power measurement chain that now ranges from measuring the physical value to transmitting the captured data to the cloud. The portfolio of current ...

Read more...
Solar plant monitoring and control
February 2020, RJ Connect , Electrical Power & Protection
The power industry is now ready for clean power such as solar energy. Utility-scale solar power stations with electric power capacity of more than 50 MW and the capability to feed excess power back to ...

Read more...
Enabling IIoT connectivity for virtual power plants
December 2019, RJ Connect , Electrical Power & Protection
The power grid has seen many changes that have enabled the integration of power from distributed energy sources (DERs).

Read more...
DIN rail power supply for demanding applications
December 2019, ElectroMechanica , Electrical Power & Protection
Automated production systems require power supplies with high stability and safety protection. DIN rail power supply series for such demanding applications are available from Delta Electronics, distributed ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved