Comprehensive range of quality fasteners now available from BI
March 2020
News
Almost every bearing or power transmission application requires fasteners. In order to be able to offer a complete solution to its customers, Bearings International (BI) now stocks and supplies a comprehensive range of quality fasteners, including blind rivets, self-drilling screws, hexagonal nuts, bolts, and washers from FTS Boltworld.
Victor Strobel.
“Ancillary products include anchors, grease nipples and roof sheeting fasteners, as well as specialised fasteners such as hook and straining eye bolts, u-bolts and gutter bolts,” explains BI offer manager, Victor Strobel. “The main benefit for our customers is point of sale convenience. BI can now offer them the full basket of products required for all their construction and maintenance needs, making us a favourable one-stop shop.”
Due to it being a popular consumable product used in most customer applications, across all industries and markets, the FTS Boltworld offering will be available across BI’s 48-branch network countrywide. “Our market research indicated a gap where we can grow revenue sustainably and innovatively, as well as satisfy customer needs more completely,” adds Strobel.
The latest offering also extends BI’s synergy with the broader Hudaco Group. Boltworld was acquired by group company FTS, with the new entity now known as FTS Boltworld. It recently relocated into the same building as group company Rutherford in City Deep, Johannesburg, a distributor of Makita power tools, Mercury engines, and survey instrumentation.
For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000, info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za
