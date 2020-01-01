Coal mine sees benefit in Trafo dry-type transformers
March 2020
News
Trafo Power Solutions, experts in dry-type transformers, recently completed a contract as part of a significant upgrade at a Mpumalanga coal mine. This involved the design, supply and installation of two 200 kVA – 22 kV to 400 V – dry-type transformers, according to Trafo Power Solutions managing director David Claassen. Housed in specialised IP42-rated ingress protected enclosures, the units were specified by a design house on behalf of the end-customer.
“The contract demonstrated our application engineering capability and our experience in coordinating our solution within a larger project,” Claassen says. “This included meeting detailed specifications, and ensuring that our design for the transformers and their enclosures matched the requirements and constraints of the site.”
Trafo Power Solutions also equipped the units with the necessary earth fault protection and surge protection, as well as vibration pads.
“Dry-type transformers are well suited for the coal mining environment, with its hazardous areas and its regulations to mitigate fire risk,” adds Claassen. “The dry-type technology uses air to cool the transformers, doing away with the need to use oil as a coolant.”
Claassen emphasises that the absence of oil has advantages for safety, as the possibility of oil igniting is removed. The units can also be well protected against fine airborne coal dust. An added advantage is environmental, as there is no chance of an oil leak contaminating the ground or water.
For more information contact David Claassen, Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, david@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
