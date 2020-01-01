African drone business challenge finalists announced

Finalists were selected from a competitive pool of almost 150 submissions. Applicants were asked to provide business concepts that focused on leveraging drone technology to generate new business opportunities. Proposals were evaluated by a panel of local and international judges and scored based on factors including: potential for growth and sustainability, focus on using drones for social good, and the economic empowerment of African communities.

The African Drone Forum has announced the finalists of the first African Drone Business Challenge, a business plan competition for African entrepreneurs to uncover new commercial use cases for drone applications that demonstrate a high potential for local impact. The 10 finalists are: Drone Era (Benin), Africa Bees (DRC), Kenya Flying Labs (Kenya), MicroMek (Malawi), Global Air Drone Academy (Nigeria/USA), Upshore Robotics (Nigeria), Integrated Aerial Systems (South Africa), Jembe Kilimo (Tanzania), JCKEG Solutions (Zambia), and Alley Capital Group (Zimbabwe).

