The new multifunctional display from ifm electronic is more than just a visual indicator. It pre-processes digital signals in a decentralised manner and, if necessary, passes this information on to a higher-level controller. This intelligent feature makes it ideally suited for Industry 4.0 applications.
The intelligent display visualises different process parameters of sensors with an analog output, or of transmitters with a standard signal output. The freely adjustable scaling factors make it possible to convert and indicate the input signals as physical values (e.g. pressure, temperature or volumetric flow quantity). If you use a pressure transmitter, for example, the volume of a tank can be displayed. It is also possible to offset input signals against each other, e.g. for differential pressure measurement.
Easy setup and use
All settings can be made via a modern, resistive touchscreen interface. The display automatically changes from display mode to parameter setting mode. All parameters are displayed in clear text on the screen, enabling an easy and intuitive use. A password mechanism provides protection against manipulation.
The user can define up to four limit values. Up to four transistor outputs switch if a set limit is not reached or exceeded. In addition, the IO-Link version sends the pre-processed information directly to the PLC. The states of the outputs are displayed and the colour on the display can be shown in red, yellow or green depending on the process value.
