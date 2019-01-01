Collision avoidance and navigation support

From electric lifting trucks and order pickers to tugs and mobile transport platforms, warehouses are benefitting from SICK Automation’s 2D LiDAR sensors. These sensors from the TiM series ensure collision-free manoeuvring and precise measurement data for navigation.

To enable transport and picking vehicles to operate autonomously they must be protected against collisions and equipped with the option for self-navigation. SICK’s TiM 2D LiDAR sensors satisfy requirements for integration capacity, course-plotting and routing, obstacle detection, and cater to safety-related applications.

The sensors in the TiM series are designed for quick and easy plug-and-play integration, with a design that takes shock, vibration resistance and ambient light immunity into account. All 2D LiDAR products feature innovative HDDM technology which enables both mobile and stationary obstacles to be detected. Detection is reliable regardless of material, surface structures, colour or lighting.

The range offers application orientated solutions that meet key device related requirements. The Tim1xx weighs just 90 grams and requires only 2,2 W of power. This compact, energy efficient model delivers long, interruption-free operation. The TiM361S is safety-certified in accordance with EN ISO 13849-1:2015 and is the perfect combination of measurement performance and functional safety. Operating in the safety range from 0,05 cm to 4 m, it has up to 48 independent monitoring fields and as many monitoring scenarios and protective field geometries can be set up as needed. The compact TiM5xx has a height of only 86 mm, making it ideal for object detection, position detection and navigation in confined installation spaces with a working range up to 25 m. These are just a few examples from SICK’s wide range of 2D LiDAR scanner options.

The world of autonomous mobile intralogistics requires intelligent sensors that are able to deliver real-time navigational and environmental information to self-driving vehicles, platforms and robots. SICK’s TiM range deliver precision, reliability and the speed to support navigation and position determination data, and consistently avoid collisions.

