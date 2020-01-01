Solar plant monitoring and control

With numerous innovations, Siemens has extended its drive portfolio, improving user-friendliness and offering space-saving installation options. The Sinamics G120X converter, designed specifically for use in water/wastewater applications and in HVAC systems, is now also available in a three-phase 3 A 200 V variant in the power range up to 55 kW. This means that the converters can now be integrated seamlessly into applications in the US and in Latin America. Due to its robust construction and the coating of the PCBs according to 3C3 standard the converter is suitable for harsh environments. The new module for extending the digital and analog inputs and outputs increases the flexibility and the optimal control of converter-guided applications. The Sinamics G120X now also supports the communication protocols Profibus, Modbus RTU, USS and BACnet MS/TP. It is equipped with extensive interfaces and can be easily integrated into existing or new systems.
The Sinamics G120 modular frequency converter combines with the Sinamics control unit adaptor kit CUA20 to provide an option for simple and flexible cabinet design. The adaptor kit supports DNV GL-certified cabinet designs. Power modules and the control unit can be separated physically and thermally, making the converter even more flexible and customisable.
A new Sinamics V20 converter size has been added in the 2.2 kW to 3 kW power range. The 32% smaller size FSAD with cabinet dimensions of 176.5 x 136.6 x 158 mm makes the Sinamics V20 an even more flexible and space-saving solution.
New Mindsphere app from Siemens January 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
With Predictive Services for Drive Systems, Siemens presents a standardised extension to local service agreements. Based on the new Mindsphere Predictive Service Assistance app, it makes maintenance more
Motion controller with integrated drive control January 2020, Siemens Digital Industries
Siemens has expanded its product portfolio of technology CPUs with the Simatic Drive Controller. The new controller combines a Simatic S7-1500 controller with motion control, technology and safety functionality,
Modern irrigation control system January 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading)
As a preferred supplier to the agricultural industry due to proven reliability and performance, Varispeed designs, manufactures and distributes constant pressure solutions. With a good knowledge of the
RS Components adds double-acting air cylinders January 2020, RS Components SA
RS Components has expanded its offering from factory automation manufacturer Festo to include new double-acting pneumatic cylinders in the DSBC product range. Aimed at both machine builders and maintenance
Dry running conveyor components February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG's Light Materials Handling division has launched a new range of dry running conveyor components for the food and beverage sector that offer high productivity, low energy and reduced water consumption,
Mechatronics for bakeries February 2020, SEW-Eurodrive
SEW-Eurodrive is assisting the bakery industry to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption by means of its Movigear mechatronic drive system. The company has enjoyed a longstanding relationship
Servo system simplifies sizing February 2020, Rockwell Automation
The growing consumer desire for more product variety and packaging sizes is creating a need for smaller, more flexible machines. To provide a more cost-effective option for OEMs building smaller machines,