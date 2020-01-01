Solar plant monitoring and control

With numerous innovations, Siemens has extended its drive portfolio, improving user-friendliness and offering space-saving installation options. The Sinamics G120X converter, designed specifically for use in water/wastewater applications and in HVAC systems, is now also available in a three-phase 3 A 200 V variant in the power range up to 55 kW. This means that the converters can now be integrated seamlessly into applications in the US and in Latin America. Due to its robust construction and the coating of the PCBs according to 3C3 standard the converter is suitable for harsh environments. The new module for extending the digital and analog inputs and outputs increases the flexibility and the optimal control of converter-guided applications. The Sinamics G120X now also supports the communication protocols Profibus, Modbus RTU, USS and BACnet MS/TP. It is equipped with extensive interfaces and can be easily integrated into existing or new systems.

The Sinamics G120 modular frequency converter combines with the Sinamics control unit adaptor kit CUA20 to provide an option for simple and flexible cabinet design. The adaptor kit supports DNV GL-certified cabinet designs. Power modules and the control unit can be separated physically and thermally, making the converter even more flexible and customisable.

A new Sinamics V20 converter size has been added in the 2.2 kW to 3 kW power range. The 32% smaller size FSAD with cabinet dimensions of 176.5 x 136.6 x 158 mm makes the Sinamics V20 an even more flexible and space-saving solution.

