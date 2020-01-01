Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Solar plant monitoring and control

February 2020 Electrical Power & Protection

The power industry is now ready for clean power such as solar energy. Utility-scale solar power stations with electric power capacity of more than 50 MW and the capability to feed excess power back to the electric grid for future consumption, are being built to meet the growing demand for solar power.

A utility-scale solar power plant can consist of hundreds to thousands of solar collectors. Plant operators need to collect and process data from numerous devices located at remote sites to achieve high energy efficiency. System requirements include:

• Industrial-grade embedded edge computer for remote monitoring, data acquisition, data logging, and protocol conversion of inverter data to monitor solar panel effectiveness.

• Low power consumption to maximise the electrical output of a solar power plant.

• Reliable operation in wide-temperature outdoor environments.

• Web-based remote monitoring of solar array performance, battery load, and environmental data from sensors.

• Sunlight-readable HMI for inverter control.

The Moxa solution

• Rugged fanless UC-8100-ME-T and UC-5100 IIoT gateways with wide -40 to 70°C operating temperature range.

• Multiple I/O UC-5100 IIoT gateway to directly connect with sensors.

• Ready-to-run ThingsPro software solution for Modbus data acquisition and Modbus-to-MQTT protocol conversion.

• 1000-nit sunlight-readable MPC-2070 HMI panel computer.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: info@rjconnect.co.za
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Adding mobile network visibility
January 2020, RJ Connect , Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A high-speed railway operator built a fibre Ethernet backbone for data transmission between its operational management centre and railway stations to ensure high network availability. The customer used ...

Read more...
Motor system efficiency for reduced carbon emissions
January 2020 , Electrical Power & Protection
With electric motors consuming almost 70% of industry’s energy, companies are always looking for better motor efficiencies. For many years, motor efficiency has been well defined; however, when driven ...

Read more...
Take data to the cloud wirelessly
February 2020, RJ Connect , Industrial Wireless
The ultimate goal of most industrial automation applications is to obtain actionable insights from data sources for more precise decision-making. To achieve this, businesses need to make their field data ...

Read more...
DIN rail redundancy power modules
February 2020, RS Components SA , Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies ...

Read more...
The importance of surge protection in the lightning protection arena
February 2020, DEHN Protection South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
In order to understand the need for surge protection, it is important to understand how lightning causes damage. The sources of lightning damage can be quite different, therefore different protection ...

Read more...
Power measurement from sensor to cloud
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Electrical Power & Protection
With the new SCT current converters, Beckhoff completes the power measurement chain that now ranges from measuring the physical value to transmitting the captured data to the cloud. The portfolio of current ...

Read more...
Enabling IIoT connectivity for virtual power plants
December 2019, RJ Connect , Electrical Power & Protection
The power grid has seen many changes that have enabled the integration of power from distributed energy sources (DERs).

Read more...
DIN rail power supply for demanding applications
December 2019, ElectroMechanica , Electrical Power & Protection
Automated production systems require power supplies with high stability and safety protection. DIN rail power supply series for such demanding applications are available from Delta Electronics, distributed ...

Read more...
Dry-type transformers go mainstream
December 2019 , Electrical Power & Protection
The uptake of dry-type transformers in South Africa is now well beyond ‘niche’ applications, with local specialist Trafo Power Solutions installing a range of sizes across various sectors. “In recent ...

Read more...
Robust embedded power supply series
December 2019, RS Components SA , Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components (RS) has announced the availability of a new series of AC-DC embedded switch-mode power supplies (SMPS) from TDK-Lambda. The cost-effective RWS-B series of AC-DC industrial power supplies ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved