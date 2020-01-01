Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Mechatronics for bakeries

February 2020 Motion Control & Drives

SEW-Eurodrive is assisting the bakery industry to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption by means of its Movigear mechatronic drive system. The company has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Dale Spiral Systems & Bakery Automation of Johannesburg.

The main advantage of Movigear is that the combination of servo motor, gear unit and electronics are combined in a single system that is highly reliable and hygienically designed. “Apart from reducing start-up costs, it also plays a vital role in cutting total operating expenses in an industry where pricing is the main factor,” comments Adam Sweeting, operations director, Dale Spiral Systems & Bakery Automation.

The company was established in 1998 by Chris and Jill Dale, who sought to transfer their considerable expertise in bread conditioning and cooling to South Africa. Twenty years later, the company is an acknowledged global leader in its field, holding a number of patents, and continually developing new equipment and systems in response to client requirements.

Extending the shelf life of bread

Conditioning or cooling extends the shelf life of bread significantly, as well as limiting the weight loss during the process, with much less handling required than traditional systems. The OEM has evolved from supplying conveyor systems only to a turnkey solutions approach that encompasses all ancillary equipment, from ovens to provers, spirals, conveyors, mixers and robotics.

“We have taken 20-year-old machines and reconditioned them to an ‘as new’ condition,” explains Sweeting. “Our extensive experience in this regard has allowed us to develop our own equipment that improves on existing systems, under trademarks such as Bakermation, Coolermation, and Mixermation.”

The company initially approached SEW-Eurodrive to supply drives for its conveyor products. Teething problems with suppliers eventually resulted in Dale standardising on the German drives due to their reliability, range of power options, and ability to maintain a constant torque rating.

The drive to promote Movigear in the bakery industry will allow Dale to increase its market penetration by focusing on refurbishing existing systems, many of which are outdated, and hence not equipped with the latest energy-saving and monitoring equipment. “While the initial capital outlay is perceived as the main stumbling block for such a conversion, we educate customers as to the long-term benefits and the impact on total cost of ownership and return on investment,” stresses SEW-Eurodrive sales representative, Nick McKey.

Energy intensive industries such as bakeries and food and beverage plants are increasingly looking to reduce their energy consumption, which is where the one-fit Movigear system has a role to play. Features include high overall efficiency, from the motor to the gear unit and electronics, an optimised interface between the motor and gear unit, highly efficient gearing, smart control methods, IE4 (super premium efficiency) compliance, and a compact design with optimised housing.

Another major benefit is that any future automation that may be required can be integrated seamlessly, while additional options such as trouble shooting and problem solving can also be accommodated. Bakeries often have limited space, which means that the reduction in cabling and smaller cabinets required also add to the value proposition.

“There are proactive clients in the bakery industry who are keen to move forward through technology such as Movigear, which gives them an advantage in this highly competitive industry,” comments McKey. “Another advantage for customers is the aftermarket support and technical backup we offer.”

The strong relationship between the two companies is testament to how SEW-Eurodrive focuses on the specific requirements of a particular industry, concentrating on the best products for a turnkey solution that is modular and adaptable to future needs.

Commenting on the current state of the bread industry, Sweeting concludes that while there has been a lull in projects such as new production lines and facilities, there is a definite opportunity for sustained growth in the southern African region for upgrades to ageing mechatronics technology and automation systems.

For more information contact Jana Klut, SEW-Eurodrive, +27 11 248 7000, jklut@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Fax: +27 11 248 7289
Email: jklut@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SEW-Eurodrive supplies Movigear units for German project
January 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , News
SEW-Eurodrive has supplied 64 Movigear servo motors from its Cape Town branch to a major OEM based in Paarl, H.G. Molenaar, which in turn supplied a weighing conveyor system to a German-based leader in ...

Read more...
Motion controller with integrated drive control
January 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Siemens has expanded its product portfolio of technology CPUs with the Simatic Drive Controller. The new controller combines a Simatic S7-1500 controller with motion control, technology and safety functionality, ...

Read more...
Modern irrigation control system
January 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , Motion Control & Drives
As a preferred supplier to the agricultural industry due to proven reliability and performance, Varispeed designs, manufactures and distributes constant pressure solutions. With a good knowledge of the ...

Read more...
RS Components adds double-acting air cylinders
January 2020, RS Components SA , Motion Control & Drives
RS Components has expanded its offering from factory automation manufacturer Festo to include new double-acting pneumatic cylinders in the DSBC product range. Aimed at both machine builders and maintenance ...

Read more...
At the forefront of packaging with XTS
February 2020, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Linear transport system provides the basis for compact and flexible packaging system with minimised conversion times.

Read more...
Dry running conveyor components
February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Light Materials Handling division has launched a new range of dry running conveyor components for the food and beverage sector that offer high productivity, low energy and reduced water consumption, ...

Read more...
Solar plant monitoring and control
February 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
With numerous innovations, Siemens has extended its drive portfolio, improving user-friendliness and offering space-saving installation options. The Sinamics G120X converter, designed specifically for ...

Read more...
Servo system simplifies sizing
February 2020, Rockwell Automation , Motion Control & Drives
The growing consumer desire for more product variety and packaging sizes is creating a need for smaller, more flexible machines. To provide a more cost-effective option for OEMs building smaller machines, ...

Read more...
Tailor-made mobile robotics revolutionise the automotive industry
February 2020, Omron Electronics , Motion Control & Drives
The interaction between employees and transport robots at BMW impressively demonstrates how factory harmony can be implemented in the factory of the future.

Read more...
Fibre optic transmission of AS-I signals
February 2020, ifm - South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
The new AS-i fibre optic repeater from ifm electronic enables AS-interface signal transmission via an optical medium and vice versa. This allows for considerable cable length extension in the AS-i network. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved