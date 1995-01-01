Cummins supplies power solution to Zain Jordan
February 2020
News
Cummins authorised distributor, SETI Jordan, has provided a complete power solution, from project design to installation of the genset and switchgear, for Zain’s headquarters in Amman. This included special design and consultation for the generator foundation base.
Zain’s headquarters consists of three buildings, one of which houses the main data centre and core equipment. It reconfigured the existing power sources for the two storey building by adding a new utility path and transformer, which required a new backup genset for the utility.
A Cummins C1675D5 genset, installed inside a 13 metre sound-attenuated PowerBox container, provides 1500 kVA of reliable backup power for the utility in the second path of electricity. Zain Jordan has been a Cummins customer since 2004, with around 60 installed gensets to date.
Cummins is also the power provider at hundreds of other Zain installations in the region, including mobile base stations and the Kuwait headquarters. Cummins’ ability to meet unique requirements of the project, such as low noise and vibration levels with the PowerBox, along with SETI Jordan’s capabilities in delivering the complete turnkey solution of supply, installation, testing and commissioning, in addition to aftersales and service capabilities, are key features of the partnership with Zain.
Zain Jordan introduced mobile phone services into the country in 1995. Part of the Zain Group, it has led the telecom sector by continuing to invest in new technologies and partnerships. With over 8000 cell sites, Zain Jordan covers the entire kingdom.
Over the years, the communication landscape in Jordan has evolved through many other firsts from Zain: it was the first Middle Eastern operator to launch MMS, mobile data services and infotainment solutions and the first to introduce WAP connectivity, 4G/LTE and mobile banking in Jordan.
For more information contact Deepa Rungasamy, Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 589 8512, deepa.rungasamy@cummins.com, www.cummins.com
